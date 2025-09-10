GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES FURTHER PURCHASES OF UNITS BY MEYER ORBACH

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announces that Meyer Orbach, Chair of the REIT's Board of Trustees, has recently made open market purchases of the trust units of the REIT (the "Units").

Meyer Orbach has acquired, directly or indirectly, a total of 150,000 Units on the open market on the following dates:

September 5, 2025 : 50,000 Units at an average price per Unit of US$12.6498 ;

: 50,000 Units at an average price per Unit of ; September 8, 2025 : 50,000 Units at an average price per Unit of US$12.6419 ; and

: 50,000 Units at an average price per Unit of ; and September 9, 2025 : 50,000 Units at an average price per Unit of US$12.3656 .

Mr. Orbach has now acquired a total of 250,000 Units over the market since the closing of REIT's initial public offering on July 31, 2025.

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]