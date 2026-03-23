GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF APPROXIMATELY US$75.1 MILLION EQUITY ISSUANCE THROUGH BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

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TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("GO Residential REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today that it has completed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 3,768,845 trust units of the REIT (the "REIT Units") on a bought deal basis at a price of US$9.95 per REIT Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of approximately US$37.5 million. Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, the REIT's operating subsidiary, GO Residential Operating LLC ("OpCo"), completed its previously announced private placement of approximately 3,780,910 common units of OpCo ("OpCo Units") on a private placement basis at the Offering Price for total gross proceeds of approximately US$37.6 million (the "Concurrent Private Placement"). Together, the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$75.1 million.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The REIT has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 565,326 REIT Units at the Offering Price, which, if exercised in full, would increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately US$43.1 million.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, together with a draw of approximately US$19 million on the REIT's credit facility, to fund a portion of the approximately US$439.6 million aggregate purchase price payable for the REIT's previously announced acquisitions of: (i) a 100% interest in the residential and retail units in 7 Dey, located at 7 Dey St., New York, NY 10007; and (ii) an approximate 81% managing interest in 409 Eastern Parkway, located at 409 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, NY 11216 (the "Acquisitions"). The Acquisitions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. In the event the REIT is unable to consummate one or both of the Acquisitions, the REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and Concurrent Private Placement to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The REIT Units and OpCo Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the REIT Units or the OpCo Units in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, but instead, provide insights regarding management's current expectations and plans and allows investors and others to better understand the REIT's anticipated business strategy, financial position, results of operations and operating environment. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "could", "occur", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "continue", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Specific forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the terms of and timing for completion of the Acquisitions, including the expectation that the definitive agreements in respect of the Acquisitions will not be amended or terminated and that the Acquisitions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2026; how the total consideration for the Acquisitions is expected to be satisfied, including expectations relating to the REIT's access to available sources of debt and/or equity financing and the intended draw of approximately US$19 million on the REIT's credit facility; the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the potential exercise of the Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters; satisfaction of the conditions to the completion of the Acquisitions; the REIT's intention to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes in the event the REIT is unable to consummate one or both of the Acquisitions; and the expected impact of the Acquisitions, the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement on the REIT's performance and strategy. There can be no assurance that the proposed Acquisitions will be completed, or that they will be completed on the terms and conditions contemplated in the transaction agreements.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Examples of material estimates and assumptions and beliefs made by management in preparing such forward-looking statements, including assumptions in support of the updated financial forecast for the three months ended December 31, 2025 include, but are not limited to: the global economy will remain stable over the next 6 months; inflation will remain relatively stable; interest rates will remain relatively stable; no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for the REIT will occur, including unforeseen changes to tax laws; and conditions within the U.S. LHR industry generally, including competition for acquisitions, will be consistent with the current climate. Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the REIT's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, such as the risks identified in the prospectus supplement dated March 18, 2026 to the REIT's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2026 available at www.sedarplus.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

SOURCE GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]