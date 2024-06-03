Go Lime Inc. Announces the launch of a new, home service and sustainable energy solutions company across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Go Lime Inc., is an innovative home service and energy solutions company, serving over one million homes in the Greater Toronto Area, and is committed to enabling homeowners in their personal action plans towards renewable energy solutions.

Go Lime currently has more than 10,000 customers across the GTA that are already taking advantage of our Heating, Cooling, Water & Smart Home products and services. "We're now incredibly excited to bring a new suite of services that are affordable ways for homeowners to make sustainable choices for their homes," said Jeff Schwartz, CEO of Go Lime Inc. "Simply put, it's making it easier for homeowners to do the right thing for their families and the environment." The first of our new service offerings is a home energy management solution including rooftop solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging. Go Lime is also launching an all-new portfolio of home protection and maintenance plans – uniquely offering proactive maintenance on hot water heaters and heat pump protection, plus a range of bundled options and value-added benefits like equipment purchase credits for un-used entitlements. To further deliver against the mission of making sustainable choices more accessible, Go Lime is also launching GoFlex™, a new financing program which will be the most flexible form of leasing in Ontario, centered on transparent pricing and true customer flexibility.

Go Lime is a home service and energy management company with a singular purpose – to make doing the right thing for the environment more affordable. We offer services across HVAC, water, energy management, solar, plumbing and electrical. The heating and cooling of air and water is the human activity with the single largest contributing factor to greenhouse gas emissions and we fundamentally believe it's our industry's responsibility to give homeowners more accessible options. Our dedicated team of over 125 employees are committed to our core values of CARING (customer-centricity, authenticity, respect, improvement, natural harmony and gratitude). It's how we treat each other and how we treat our customers and partners that truly makes us a different kind of company in a space that has been searching for innovation for a very long time in the GTA.

"Go Lime Inc. has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our field," added Jeff Schwartz. "These advancements are a testament to that commitment. We believe that homeowners deserve real choice and our net-zero offering leveraging Solar, Geothermal Heat Pumps & Hot Water, combined with world class sales/installation/service/financing, will change the way people experience home comfort.

About Go Lime Inc.: Go Lime is a leading provider of home service and energy management solutions based in Toronto, Ontario. Since its inception, the company has been committed to delivering sustainable, innovative, reliable, and efficient energy solutions to homeowners across Ontario, and are a 100% privately owned Canadian company. To learn more, please visit www.golime.com

Go Lime is growing every week, and if you would like to find out if we have expanded to your community across Ontario, please email us at [email protected]

