GO LIME EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT THROUGH MAJOR PARTNERSHIPS WITH HOME DEPOT CANADA AND WALMART CANADA

Now serving customers across 29 Ontario retail locations, with national scale in sight

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Go Lime Inc., a leading Canadian home comfort and energy solutions company, today announced the significant expansion of its retail partnerships with Home Depot Canada and Walmart Canada. The dual-channel expansion extends Go Lime's reach to millions of Canadian households seeking accessible, flexible solutions across HVAC, water heaters, water filtration, and home energy management.

HOME DEPOT CANADA: FROM THE GTA TO NORTHERN ONTARIO

Go Lime is now active in 24 Home Depot locations across Ontario, following the addition of 15 new water heater stores in London, York Region, and Toronto as of April 7, 2026.

On May 1, Go Lime expands further with the launch of seven Northern Ontario locations -- Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, North Bay, Sudbury, Huntsville, and Bracebridge -- offering customers a comprehensive home comfort solution under one roof, including HVAC systems, water heaters, water filtration, and protection plans.

"Home Depot Canada saw the same thing we did: Canadian homeowners deserve a one-stop, trusted solution for everything in their mechanical room," said Jeff Schwartz, President and CEO of Go Lime Inc. "This partnership is a natural fit and we're just getting started on our national expansion ambitions."

"We're excited to continue our expansion with Home Depot. The growth in the partnership has been a testament to their long-term commitment to being a Home Services leader for Canadians and Go Lime's alignment with their values," said Ben Smith, Director, Partnerships at Go Lime Inc.

WALMART CANADA: A GROWING PRESENCE IN THE COMMUNITIES CANADIANS CALL HOME

Since entering Walmart Canada in February 2025 with a single location, Go Lime has grown to five active stores across Ontario and is the only HVAC provider in any Ontario Walmart location. The partnership collectively reaches an estimated 10 million customers annually.

A sixth store is set to open in Windsor, Ontario in August 2026, adding approximately two million additional annual customer touchpoints, with 10 further Walmart locations targeted for 2027.

"Expanding from one store to what will be our sixth location alongside a world-class retail partner like Walmart is a defining moment for Go Lime. We've built our reputation on delivering exceptional home comfort solutions, and this partnership gives us an incredible platform to bring that experience to even more Canadians," said Dushyanth Attavar, Vice President of Retail at Go Lime Inc.

Beginning in Q2 2026, Go Lime is expanding its Walmart product offering to include water testing and water filtration solutions, responding to growing consumer demand for water quality across communities in Ontario.

Community-embedded retail experts, multilingual customer engagement, and water testing stations at select locations have driven strong organic growth and referral activity at existing stores.

"What we've built at Walmart is something genuinely special," said Schwartz. "Our experts are embedded in the communities they serve -- they speak the languages of those neighbourhoods -- and that trust translates into meaningful, lasting customer relationships."

A NATIONAL MULTI-CHANNEL PLATFORM

The retail expansion reflects Go Lime's strategy of meeting Canadians where they already shop, complementing its existing direct and digital channels to build a national platform capable of serving homeowners from coast to coast.

ABOUT GO LIME INC.

Go Lime Inc. is a Canadian home comfort company offering flexible purchase and leasing solutions for HVAC systems, water heaters, water filtration, and other energy management solutions for the home. Go Lime serves tens of thousands of households across Ontario and is rapidly expanding its national footprint. Go Lime has been recognized by The Career Directory as one of Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates, received the Canadian Choice Award, and has been named a Real Leaders Impact Company.

For more information, visit www.golime.com.

SOURCE Go Lime Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO, Go Lime Inc., [email protected], www.golime.com