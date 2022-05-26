Go crackers for Laker's latest offer with Dare Bold 'n Baked

KITCHENER, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

Laker and Dare Foods have teamed up to bring you the perfect "beer-side" snack

Get a coupon for a free* bag of Bold 'n Baked snack crackers inside specially marked cases of Laker Lager and Laker Light

Available now at The Beer Store, LCBO Combo Stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store

Make a bold choice the next time you're in the Beer aisle. Specially marked 24x341ml bottle packs of Laker Lager and Laker Light will have a coupon to redeem a free* bag of Dare Bold 'n Baked snack crackers.

The perfect side to your favourite brew, the four full-flavoured cracker varieties can satisfy any crunchy craving. Customers can choose from Nacho Cheese, Sweet Chili, Smoky BBQ and Tangy Ranch for a mouthful of bold flavour to complement an easy drinking Laker.

"We're so excited to be working with Dare Foods to offer a quality snack alongside our fan favourite beers," Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing said. "Ontarians will love the excellent value of this offer, and the home-grown goodness of two Canadian owned companies working together to create this tasty experience."

"The savory boldness of these crackers is a match made in beer lovers heaven," said Jim Manz, VP of Sales, and Key Accounts. "We know Laker fans will enjoy exploring how the different flavours complement their favourite Laker brews."

The perfect "beer-side" snack offering is shipping to The Beer Store, LCBO Combo Store locations across Ontario, and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store now.

"Laker and Bold 'n Baked snack crackers are a natural pairing," said Melodie Farina, Director of Marketing at Dare Foods. "Our fans love the intense bold flavour of Bold 'n Baked, and we know they'll enjoy the refreshing combo with Laker all summer long!"

So let your friends know you'll bring the beer and the snacks to your next summer get together.

*Available while supplies last, where the product is sold.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

