GMS Completes the Acquisition of Peridot Supply

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - GMS Inc. ("GMS") announced today that, effective May 15, 2026, it has acquired the assets of Peridot Supply, a highly respected distributor of building envelope materials, including flat roofing, steep-slope systems, wall and insulation products, and related accessories serving three locations in Brampton, Ottawa, and Dorchester, Ontario.

"We are excited to have Peridot join GMS Canada and our group of strong, in-market branded companies," said Paul Green, President of GMS Canada. The Peridot team has served the building industry well and offers a complete package of roofing construction materials. This acquisition is expected to increase our in-market service capability and capacity in roofing materials, which will allow GMS Canada to support our growing customers more fully. Under Doug and Douglas Brown's leadership, Peridot has built a team and capability driven by core values that align well with those of GMS."

Doug Brown, President of Peridot, added, "Our business was built on family values and a passion for customer service. Our growth has been directly attributable to our dedicated staff and supportive customer base. The Peridot team looks forward to joining the GMS family of companies. They not only share our values and commitment to customers but bring a tremendous growth opportunity going forward." Doug Brown and SVP Douglas Brown, along with their senior leadership group, are expected to continue with the business going forward, operating under the Peridot brand name but integrating closely with GMS's service brands in Canada.

About GMS

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 320 distribution centres with extensive product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary products. In addition, GMS operates nearly 100 tool sales, rental and service centres, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across Canada and the United States. GMS is a subsidiary of SRS Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot.

For more information, please visit www.gms.com.

SOURCE GMS Canada

Corrina Seed, Marketing & Communications Manager, c. 647.678.5041 | o. 416.800.1530 | [email protected]