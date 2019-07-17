GMP Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - GMP Capital Inc. (GMP) (TSX:GMP) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Toronto. Second quarter results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. (EST).

SECOND QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss GMP's second quarter 2019 results will be held that morning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-204-1547 or 1-866-215-0058 (toll free), or via live audio webcast at http://gmpcapital.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.

A recording of the conference call will be available until Monday, September 9, 2019, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 7558029#. The webcast will be archived at http://gmpcapital.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.

ABOUT GMP CAPITAL INC.

GMP is a leading independent diversified financial services firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, providing a wide range of financial products and services to a global client base that includes corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals in two integrated reporting segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, including advisory and underwriting services, institutional sales and trading and research through offices in Canada, the United Kingdom and The Bahamas. Wealth Management consists of GMP's non-controlling ownership interest in Richardson GMP Limited. Richardson GMP Limited, Canada's largest independent wealth management firm, is focused on providing exclusive and comprehensive wealth management and investment services delivered by an experienced team of investment professionals. GMP is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GMP". For further information, please visit our corporate website at gmpcapital.com.

For further information: GMP Capital Inc.: Rocco Colella, Director, Investor Relations, 145 King Street West, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J8, Tel: (416) 941-0894, Fax: (416) 943-6175, rcolella@gmpcapital.com or investorrelations@gmpcapital.com

