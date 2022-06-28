Glue42 upends desktop interop market with latest product launch

Glue42 Core+ is the newest addition to a long list of interop innovations enabling firms to create and deploy their own workspaces with nothing more than a web browser

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, today launched Glue42 Core+. As the latest addition to Glue42's family of integration platforms, it allows financial institutions to deploy workflow-oriented desktops without having to install any software onto users' workstations.

The new offering tops a long list of Glue42 interop innovations and closes the functionality gap between its open-source toolkit, Glue42 Core, and Glue42 Enterprise, an enterprise-grade desktop application integration platform. Both platforms are well adopted with Core deployed on thousands of desktops in just two years and Enterprise being live across desktops at firms such as AllianceBernstein, JP Morgan and North Rock Capital.

The launch marks an important turning point in the desktop integration market. Whereas previously firms would have to install and upgrade software onto the desktops of its end users, partners, clients, and vendors, this is no longer the case. Now, for the first time, Glue42 Core+ enables end users to have access to a complete desktop interop platform with familiar functionality that they can deploy via the web.

The product was developed following client and partner demand for a fully supported version of Glue42 Core but with the added ability to quickly integrate pre-packaged applications that can be deployed into mission-critical situations across millions of desktops, both to business users and eventually to consumers.

Moreover, with the continued growth of SaaS deployments onto financial services desktops, users are also looking for a way to integrate their web-based applications without having to deploy software within and beyond the enterprise.

"Glue42 Core+ lowers the barrier to entry for organizations who are looking to quickly integrate web or SaaS offerings without embarking on hugely expensive integration programs. And, if these web applications support FDC3 then Core+ can also achieve data synchronization and workspace usage without writing any code," said Leslie Spiro, CEO, Glue42.

"Moreover, Core+ can also integrate locally installed applications if these desktop applications offer a web-accessible interface. This includes applications from Fidessa and Bloomberg amongst many others," he continued. "And with an increasing number of vendors re-writing their application suites in web-based languages, our timing couldn't be better."

Glue42 already has two Core+ clients, a top-tier investment management firm, and an institutional, agency broker, who are putting the platform at the centre of their product roadmaps.

"Firms continue to advance their timelines on digital business initiatives and move rapidly to the cloud to modernize environments and support hybrid work models. This means that business process optimization is high on every firm's agenda," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42.

"Today, our clients are increasingly thinking in terms of workflows rather than applications," he continued. "Just like our other products, Glue42 Core+ dissolves the boundaries between different applications, and across multiple monitors and machines to achieve straight-through workflows™. This creates far more effective user journeys that increase productivity and reduce risk and better achieves business outcomes."

Glue42 Core+ functionality also inherits features from Glue42 Enterprise such as cross-machine interop, multi-monitor layouts, new development tools and user behavior analytics. New features include browser extensions and web application connectors for Bloomberg, Fidessa, Microsoft Teams and Salesforce among others to follow. Finally, it also comes with no-code FDC3-based integration to applications such as FactSet, Singletrack and Symphony.

For more information on Glue42 Core+, watch this video.

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platforms seamlessly and securely orchestrate UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Bulgaria. With over 45,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

SOURCE Glue42

For further information: Contact on behalf of Glue42: RISE- Simona Cotta-Ramusino / Tinne Teugels Email: [email protected]