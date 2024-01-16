Glorious Goodies brand Cavendish Crunch Freeze Dried Treats recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, and soy Français
Jan 16, 2024, 19:12 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Cavendish Crunch Freeze Dried Treats
Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg
Food - Allergen - Milk
Food - Allergen - Soy
Distribution: Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article