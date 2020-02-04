Globevest Capital Ltd lifts the suspension of redemption rights of unitholders of Globevest Capital Secured Put Writing Fund

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Globevest Capital Ltd ("Globevest"), as investment fund manager, announces that Globevest Capital Secured Put Writing Fund (the "Secured Put Writing Fund") has recovered the entirety of the assets that had been mistakenly distributed to a former unitholder by a service provider of the Secured Put Writing Fund.

Globevest had requested the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") to authorize the Secured Put Writing Fund to suspend the redemption rights of its unitholders. On November 15, 2019, the AMF had issued a favorable decision granting the authorization sought by Globevest.

The voluntary suspension allowed Globevest to act in the best interest of the unitholders by deploying all reasonable effort to recover the assets mistakenly distributed. The assets of the Secured Put Writing Fund having been recovered, the voluntary temporary suspension period will terminate at the close of the markets on February 4, 2020.

The investment activities of the Secured Put Writing Fund were not be affected by the voluntary temporary suspension of the redemption rights of unitholders.

About Globevest Capital Ltd

Globevest was established in 2002 and is an independent portfolio manager and investment fund manager offering alternative investment strategies. Their portfolio managers specialize in managing risk with options strategies by using a structured mathematical approach supported by advanced computer systems.

More details at: www.globevestcapital.com

SOURCE Globevest Capital Ltd.

For further information: François Bergeron, Vice President, Finance and Operations, Globevest Capital Ltd, 1005 Lionel-Daunais Street, Suite 104, Boucherville, Québec J4B 0B1, Telephone: 450-641-8989, Fax: 450-641-2889, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.globevestcapital.com/

