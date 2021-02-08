Globe and Mail's André Picard and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta to receive CJF Tributes

The annual CJF Tribute recognizes a journalist who has made an impact on the global stage. Recent winners include Anna Maria Tremonti , Maria Ressa , Jodi Kantor with Megan Twohey , Jake Tapper , Tina Brown with Harold Evans , and Malcolm Gladwell .

"The CJF is delighted this year to honour the Globe and Mail's André Picard, Canada's preeminent health journalist, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's world-renowned medical correspondent," says CJF board chair, Kathy English. "In a time of so much dangerous disinformation, their trustworthy reporting, insights and advice have provided essential information that Canadians and people around the world have depended on for their health and wellbeing throughout the global pandemic disaster."

To watch this free virtual ceremony, register at this link.



Picard has been a staff writer with the Globe since 1987 and is the author of five bestselling books. His forthcoming book is Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada's Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic. Picard is a past winner of the Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism and the recipient of numerous honours, including being named Canada's first "Public Health Hero" by the Canadian Public Health Association and a "Champion of Mental Health" by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health. He also received the coveted Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to improving healthcare.

In addition to his work as a multiple Emmy-award winning chief medical correspondent for CNN, Dr. Gupta is a practising neurosurgeon, plays an integral role in CNN's reporting on health and medical news and regularly contributes to CNN.com. Meanwhile, he is an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University Hospital and associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, and the author of four books, including Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, released in January.



The tributes are part of the annual CJF Awards that celebrate excellence by honouring those who have made significant contributions to journalism and recognizing emerging talent.

"Our 2021 virtual gala celebrates journalists as essential champions of truth," says CJF president Natalie Turvey. "At a time when accuracy and trust are so critical to overcoming monumental challenges throughout Canada and beyond, fact-based reporting and quality information deserve wide support and broad recognition that journalism matters."

Eric McCormack, the award-winning actor best known for his role on the NBC comedy Will & Grace, and Ginella Massa, host of Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa weeknights on CBC News Network, will host the CJF Awards.

New awards to be presented this year include the:

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships Program; and

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Other awards being presented include the:

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

The Landsberg Award;

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award; and

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University .

For sponsorship opportunities, see contacts below or visit the CJF Awards page.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

#CJFawards



About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.



SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]; For sponsorship opportunities, contact: Josh Gurfinkel, Director of Operations, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

