GlobalStep Appoints Carter Pate as Chairman of the Board of Directors

A visionary business leader, Mr. Pate has served on the Board of multiple public companies. During his two decades as a Partner at PwC, he held several global leadership positions, including being the Global Managing Partner of the Advisory Services Practice, Healthcare Practice and the Government practice. He subsequently served as the CEO of Providence Service Corporation (revenue $1.5B) and as the CEO of MV Transportation, one of the largest privately held transportation companies.

As a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Mr. Pate is a leading resource of expertise in regulatory compliance, and corporate governance.

"I am delighted to welcome Carter Pate as the Chairman of our Board," stated Gagan Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalStep. "Carter brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in building global service organizations. He fully shares our passion for the success of our customers, excellence in service delivery and our desire to build an organization where our people can fulfill their inherent potential while creating value for our customers. I know that the Board is in good hands under Carter's stewardship and will thrive with his leadership and expertise in Corporate Governance."

"I have had the absolute pleasure of knowing Gagan for over two decades from his days as a Partner in the Strategy and Operations practice of PwC," says Carter Pate. "The beauty of working with GlobalStep is that we are a company laser focused on delivering customer results without any distractions. We are in it for the long term, building customer loyalty through exceptional service delivery, not financial engineering. Even throughout this pandemic, GlobalStep thrives because of this passion and focus on customers."

About GlobalStep

A leading global provider of Technology Services, the company provides end-to-end product life cycle solutions to the Games Industry. This portfolio of services includes Quality Assurance, Development Support, Localization, and Player Support. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates worldwide with service locations in North America, UK, Europe and Asia. www.globalstep.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Goldsman

PR & Communications, GlobalStep

[email protected]

SOURCE GlobalStep

Related Links

globalstep.com

