Globally Local Announces Completion of Vaughan Location and Details of Annual General Meeting Conference Call

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Globally Local Technologies Inc. (TSXV: GBLY), founder of one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, today offered the following updates on new restaurants, including Vaughan, and announced details of its first Annual General Meeting via teleconference.

The Vaughan location will be the first location launched under the new Odd Burger brand, with a full transition expected in July including a ticker symbol change to "ODD." Vaughan Odd Burger is expected to open to the public as early as the first week of July and will implement many of the design elements of the new Odd Burger brand including updated interior decor and new signage. It is also one of the most compact locations made to date, with a total square footage under 1100 square feet.

"The Vaughan location is an incredible milestone for us, because it is the first location to launch under the Odd Burger brand," said Globally Local co-founder and CEO James McInnes. "This location is also the first to fully implement our smart kitchen design, which will be used as a template for future locations and will help us to scale quickly and effectively."

The company estimates the following opening timelines for previously announced locations:

Construction has begun on South London and Waterloo locations, which are expected to open in August

and Waterloo locations, which are expected to open in August Construction at the Hamilton location is expected to begin shortly, and opening is planned for September

location is expected to begin shortly, and opening is planned for September Construction is delayed at the East Toronto ( Broadview ) location due to structural issues with the building that are currently being addressed by the landlord, but the company expects an October opening

Earlier in June, the company announced it is engaged in site selection for its first U.S. location in New York City.

Annual General Meeting

The annual general and special meeting will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern/11:00 a.m. ‎Pacific. Due to COVID-19 ‎protocols, shareholders are strongly discouraged from attending in person and instead advised to vote by proxy on the internet. ‎

Shareholders and proxyholders are invited to attend virtually via conference call as follows:‎

North America Toll-Free: 877-234-4610‎

Local (Calgary): ‎403-269-5197‎

Participant Conference Access code: 4872953 #‎

The conference call will not permit voting; however, there will be a question-and-answer ‎session following the termination of the formal business during which shareholders ‎‎attending the ‎conference call can ask questions.‎"

For questions about the annual general and special meeting please contact [email protected].

About Globally Local Technologies Inc.

Globally Local is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes industry-leading plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. The company distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurants. Its locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Globally Local is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. Globally Local Technologies is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GBLY. For more information visit https://globallylocal.ca.

