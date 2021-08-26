GlobalBlock's UK Operating Subsidiary Expands Leadership Team

TSX-V Symbol: BLOK

- New Head of Marketing recruited with over 15 years financial services industry experience to drive marketing efforts from Q4 onwards -

- New Head of Sales Trading and new Head of Partnerships recruited to bolster sales functions -

LONDON and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSX-V: BLOK) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce that its whose wholly owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited ("GlobalBlock UK"), which operates as a United Kingdom based digital asset broker, has made several key new hires as it expands its team in preparation for its next phase of growth.

GlobalBlock UK has recruited Jayne Cripps as its Head of Marketing, who is spearheading its marketing, branding, social media and communications activity. Jayne has over fifteen years' experience in financial services and technology marketing and was most recently at Interactive Investor, one of the UK's leading private investor stockbrokers, where she was Head of Acquisition and Retention and a member of its executive committee. Prior thereto, she was a key member of the original marketing team at CMC Markets, the London Stock Exchange publicly listed and globally established online retail trading and investment services provider. Jayne went on to become its Head of UK Marketing and then moved to Toronto, Canada, to become its Head of Marketing for North America.

An integrated marketing strategy has been established and is in the process of being rolled out, in conjunction with a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategy underpinned by Salesforce technology.

To support GlobalBlock's commitment to putting service first, GlobalBlock UK has hired Johnny Glassock as its Head of Sales Trading and Institutional Partnerships. Previously, Johnny was at Monument Securities, XFA Global and Mako Financial Markets. With over twenty five years' experience in the financial services industry Johnny will use his experience to drive sales initiatives and manage GlobalBlock UK's team of Sales Traders, who form part of its unique and personalised telephone broking service, a feature that is a key differentiator within the crypto space.

Ben Small has also joined GlobalBlock UK as Head of Partnerships. Ben is fluent in French and Spanish and will develop corporate relationships with focus on helping the growing interest from businesses to navigate the digital asset ecosystem and benefit from GlobalBlock UK's expertise. He joins from the UK based FX firm Foreign Currency Direct, where he was Affiliate Relationship Manager responsible for new business development and account management in French and Spanish speaking regions across Europe, as well as worldwide.

The sales and marketing functions are also being supported by media relations activity, which has led to increased press coverage, including an editorial article with Business Insider profiling GlobalBlock UK's co-founders, which is available from this link behind Business Insider's paywall: https://www.businessinsider.com/crypto-investing-trading-outlook-ether-bitcoin-ethereum-brokers-globalblock-2021-6.

David Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at the Company, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Jayne, Johnny and Ben on board as we continue our journey in achieving our goal of becoming a leading provider of digital asset trading and custody services. In building the team with people that have a depth of relevant experience, we can look forward to our future sales and marketing initiatives as we continue to grow the business."

Jayne Cripps, new Head of Marketing at GlobalBlock UK, said:

"Having been a part of the team at CMC Markets that helped revolutionise trading for retail investors, it's exciting to now move into the cryptocurrency space that has even more significant potential to change the way individuals and institutions, trade, invest, store and exchange digital assets. GlobalBlock Limited's commitment to regulation, security and transparency, as well as our service led model, provides a highly compelling story and USPs that truly differentiate us from our competitive set. As a marketing professional, when you have a unique story that you believe in and you're excited to share, it makes the job a great deal more rewarding."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSX Venture: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited ( https://www.globalblock.co.uk ), is a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

GlobalBlock Limited has been temporarily registered under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as a cryptoasset business until 31st March 2022, pending the determination of the application by the Financial Conduct Authority.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements or information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the continued and successful development of the businesses of each of the Company and GlobalBlock Limited, the ability of GlobalBlock Limited to obtain the applicable regulatory approvals (including permanent registration with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom) to continue to conduct its business and other information concerning the intentions, plans, future action and future successes of the Company, and its businesses, technologies and products described herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

