TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Rohit Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), Stephanie Wolfe, EVP Marketing, Global X, and their team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Global X (formerly Horizons ETFs).

Global X Investments Canada Opens the Market Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Global X is an innovative financial services company that offers a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]