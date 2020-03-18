Global Tungsten Rectifies Holding of Shares in Almonty Industries Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. ("GTP") has been made aware that due to technical issues experienced by its broker, the disposition of 159,500 common shares of Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty") previously announced on September 11, 2019 was never completed. As a result, GTP continues to have control over 27,562,500 common shares of Almonty (which shares are held and under common control by GTP Europe S.A.R.L) representing approximately 15.02% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Almonty on a non-diluted basis.

The head office address of Almonty is 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, ON M5X 1C7.

