GLOBAL TUNGSTEN DISPOSES OF SHARES IN ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Global Tungsten & Powders LLC ("GTP") announces the privately negotiated sale of 2,500,000 common shares of Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty") (the "Shares") (which Shares are held and under common control by GTP Europe S.A.R.L. ("GTP Europe")). The Shares represent approximately 0.8974% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Almonty on a non-diluted basis.

Prior to the transaction, GTP had control over 30,156,474 common shares of Almonty (on a post-consolidation basis) (which shares are held and under common control by GTP Europe) representing approximately 10.8253% of the issued and outstanding shares of Almonty on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately after the transaction, GTP has control over 27,656,474 common shares of Almonty (which shares are held and under common control by GTP Europe) representing approximately 9.9279% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Almonty on a non-diluted basis. Accordingly, GTP is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements under National Instrument 62-103.

GTP has no current plan or future intentions to acquire additional securities of Almonty. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, GTP may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Almonty, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Almonty.

The head office address of Almonty is 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, ON M5X 1C7.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by GTP, please contact Eric Rowe at (570) 268-5101.