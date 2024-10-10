Global Surge in Coaching Popularity: Study by Coach Foundation Reveals Sharp Rise from 2021 to 2024

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- The life coaching industry has experienced a significant global boom, according to a comprehensive study conducted by Coach Foundation. The three-year research, covering 250 countries, highlights a notable rise in demand for coaching services from 2021 to 2024, driven by post-pandemic recovery, growing mental health awareness, and a heightened focus on personal and professional development.

Key Insights by Country

Global Surge in Coaching Popularity

United States : Search volume increased from 16,000 in 2021 to 19,000 in 2024, marking an 18.75% growth. Life coaching is increasingly seen as a vital tool for both personal and professional growth.

: Search volume increased from 16,000 in 2021 to 19,000 in 2024, marking an 18.75% growth. Life coaching is increasingly seen as a vital tool for both personal and professional growth. India : Displayed the most significant surge, with searches doubling from 8,900 to 18,000—a 102.25% increase—reflecting a growing interest in personal development.

: Displayed the most significant surge, with searches doubling from 8,900 to 18,000—a 102.25% increase—reflecting a growing interest in personal development. Brazil : Noted a 42.86% drop in search volume, indicating a shift in demand.

: Noted a 42.86% drop in search volume, indicating a shift in demand. Germany : Search volume remained steady at 16,000 overall, but interest in life coaching fell by 41%, from 2,200 to 1,300 searches.

: Search volume remained steady at 16,000 overall, but interest in life coaching fell by 41%, from 2,200 to 1,300 searches. Developed vs. Developing Nations: Countries like Australia , Canada , and Sweden show steady growth in coaching searches, highlighting mature markets. Meanwhile, developing nations such as Mexico , Vietnam , and Colombia are seeing increased interest in coaching services. In contrast, markets like Pakistan (1,100 searches), Nigeria (800 searches), and Bangladesh (1,900 searches) still exhibit limited growth, reflecting early-stage adoption and economic barriers to widespread access.

Drivers of Growth

Post-Pandemic Reset : Individuals are turning to coaching for mental health support and goal-setting after the pandemic.

: Individuals are turning to coaching for mental health support and goal-setting after the pandemic. Corporate Investment : Businesses are investing in executive coaching to combat burnout and improve leadership.

: Businesses are investing in executive coaching to combat burnout and improve leadership. Personal Development Trend: Younger generations increasingly rely on coaching for personal growth and goal alignment.

Future Outlook: The coaching industry is expected to embrace AI-driven models and hybrid solutions, such as AI-powered and hybrid coaching. As more individuals and companies prioritize mental health, well-being, and career success, Coach Foundation predicts continued growth in demand for coaching services.

Methodology

Coach Foundation conducted the research from 2021 to 2024, analyzing life coaching search volumes across 250 countries using data from Google Trends and other tools, with a focus on key markets like the U.S., India, and Brazil.

About Coach Foundation

Founded in 2015 by Sai CNG Blackbyrn, Coach Foundation's mission is to empower aspiring coaches to transform their passion for helping others into successful coaching businesses, making coaching accessible worldwide.

Contact: Sai Blackbyrn, Coach Foundation, [email protected], +971-527889006

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527971/Coach_Foundation_Stats.jpg

SOURCE Coach Foundation