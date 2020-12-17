Global Superstar Neymar Jr. Joins Forces With Superdry To Front Organic Cotton Underwear Collection

The partnership marks a milestone in Superdry's history, which will see the brand kick start 2021 by amplifying the message of sustainable style to a global audience. Joining forces with the footballing legend and style icon will further promote Superdry's sustainable vision for the future of fashion. Superdry has pledged to become a 100% organic cotton brand by 2030 and is already supporting 400 farmers in India, in a transition to organic farming, as part of the brands Grow Future Thinking initiative.

On joining the Superdry family Neymar Jr. quoted,

"Obviously, when we talk about clothes, whatever their type, the first thing we want is comfort. It's not different with underwear and sleepwear. But when you add sustaintability to both first conditions, Superdry is, unquestionably, the best one I've found. I'm very happy with the development and potential of this partnership."

The agreement with Neymar is a further step in the revival of the Superdry brand under founder, Julian Dunkerton, who [yesterday] was confirmed as permanent CEO of the business.

The relationship with Neymar Jr will see Superdry commit to supporting a cause close to the footballer's heart, the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. (iNJR) based out of the Jardim Glória neighbourhood, in Praia Grande, where Neymar Jr grew up. Currently the non-profit civil association has over 2,000 children registered. It works to expand opportunities for children, adolescents and their families who live in a situation of social vulnerability, through education, culture, sport and health.

"Neymar's passion for creating positive change through the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. aligns with our goals to produce the most sustainable product, whilst protecting our planet and supporting our people in all that we do." says Julian Dunkerton. "Superdry will do the right thing to drive progressive change in our global communities leaving a positive environmental legacy for the future generation, through one of the many exciting initiatives we have planned."

Furthermore, Superdry have pledged an annual donation to support the iNJR in helping to change the lives of young people in Brazil, channelled through sustainable style helping to protect our planet and our people.

"Neymar Jr has unique style on and off the pitch" says Superdry Creative Director, Phil Dickinson. "We love his approach to life and his creativity fits perfectly with our brand value of embodying the spirit of adventure. We already make amazing underwear and our aim is to make it even better. They are a super comfortable organic cotton fabric, using recycled poly waistbands which make them 100% sustainable and responsibly sourced. In addition to underwear, working with Neymar, we are expanding our collection to provide stylish organic cotton essentials within a sleepwear collection. All this means you can look stylish and be doing good things, even whilst you are lounging."

Neymar Jr. currently plays football for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian National Team. He has won The Champions League, the Copa Libertadores as well as winning domestic trophies in France, Spain and Brazil. In 2016 he picked up an Olympic Gold Medal with the Brazil National Team and has proved to be one of the all-time highest scorers for the CBF. Neymar Jr. has a massive global social media audience with over 143 million on Instagram alone. This reach combined, with a passion for social causes, makes him the perfect partner for Superdry to Grow Future Thinking.

Superdry is a contemporary brand focussed on delivering high style and premium quality products in four collections. Inspired by the cultures of America, Japan and Britain Superdry delivers beautifully crafted, relaxed style with engaging content. Methods of making, attention to detail, premium materials and hand drawn art are the signature details of the collections. Superdry has a significant global presence in 65 countries. Superdry.com our digital experience retails safely and securely to over 100 countries worldwide.

Our Brand Mission is to inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, leaving a positive environmental legacy.

