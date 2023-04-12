Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Reach Industry Record $107.6 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment increased 5% from $102.6 billion in 2021 to an all-time record of $107.6 billion last year, SEMI, the industry association representing the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, reported today. The data is now available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

For the third consecutive year, China remained the largest semiconductor equipment market in 2022 despite a 5% slowdown in the pace of investments in the region year over year, accounting for $28.3 billion in billings. Taiwan, the second-largest destination for equipment spending, recorded an increase of 8% to $26.8 billion, marking the fourth straight year of growth for the region. Equipment sales to Korea contracted 14% to $21.5 billion. Annual semiconductor equipment investments in Europe surged 93%, while North America logged a 38% increase. Sales to the Rest of World and Japan increased 34% and 7% year over year, respectively.

"The record high for semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales in 2022 stems from the industry's drive to add the fab capacity required to support long-term growth and innovations in key end markets including high-performance computing and automotive," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "Additionally, the results reflect investments and determination across regions to avoid future semiconductor supply chain constraints like those that surfaced during the pandemic."

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 8% in 2022, while other front-end segment billings grew 11%. After robust growth in 2021, assembly and packaging equipment sales decreased 19% last year while total test equipment billings contracted 4% year over year.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Annual Billings by Region in Billions of U.S. Dollars with Year-Over-Year Change Rates

Region 2022 2021 % Change China 28.27 29.62 -5 % Taiwan 26.82 24.94 8 % Korea 21.51 24.98 -14 % North America 10.48 7.61 38 % Japan 8.35 7.80 7 % Europe 6.28 3.25 93 % Rest of World 5.95 4.44 34 % Total 107.64 102.64 5 % Sources: SEMI ( www.semi.org ) and SEAJ ( www.seaj.or.jp ), April 2023 Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.



The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at [email protected]. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

