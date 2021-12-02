Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 38% Year-Over-Year in Q3 2021, Log Fifth Straight Quarterly Record, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to US$26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

"Strong secular demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive has fueled this tremendous run of record quarterly growth for semiconductor equipment," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The semiconductor industry has demonstrated great resiliency in the face of disruptive global challenges including the chip shortage and ongoing pandemic."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region 3Q2021 2Q2021 3Q2020 3Q2021/2Q2021 3Q2021/3Q2020 Taiwan 7.33 5.04 4.75 45% 54% China 7.27 8.22 5.62 -12% 29% Korea 5.58 6.62 4.22 -16% 32% North America 2.29 1.68 1.37 36% 67% Japan 2.11 1.77 2.24 19% -6% Rest of World 1.35 0.84 0.60 62% 126% Europe 0.87 0.71 0.58 22% 50% Total 26.79 24.87 19.38 8% 38%

Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), December 2021

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at [email protected]. More information is also available online.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SEMI