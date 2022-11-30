Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increase 9% in Q3 2022, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings rose 9% from the second to the third quarter of 2022 and 7% year-over-year to US$28.75 billion, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

"Semiconductor equipment revenue growth in the third quarter remained in line with positive forecasts for 2022," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The 9% quarter-over-quarter increase in equipment spending for Q3 reflects the semiconductor industry's determination to bolster fab capacity to support long-term growth and technology innovation."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region 3Q2022 2Q2022 3Q2021 3Q (QoQ) 3Q (YoY) China 7.78 6.56 7.27 19 % 7 % Taiwan 7.28 6.68 7.33 9 % -1 % Korea 4.78 5.78 5.58 -17 % -14 % North America 2.61 2.64 2.29 -1 % 14 % Japan 2.55 1.65 2.11 55 % 21 % Rest of World 2.08 1.25 1.35 67 % 54 % Europe 1.67 1.86 0.87 -10 % 92 % Total 28.75 26.43 26.79 9 % 7 % Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), November 2022 Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

