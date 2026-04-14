TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Global Risk Institute (GRI) today announced that Sonia Baxendale, President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Board of her intention to step down after almost eight years in the role. Baxendale will continue in the role until a successor has been named to ensure continuity and support a smooth leadership handover later this year.

Global Risk Institute's CEO and President, Sonia Baxendale Announces Intention to Step Down (CNW Group/GRI)

"Sonia has led GRI with clarity of purpose, integrity, and a deep commitment to advancing risk understanding within Canada's financial system," said William Bonnell, Chair of the GRI Board of Directors. "Under her leadership, GRI strengthened its reputation as a trusted, independent forum for senior financial leaders, policymakers, and regulators. The Board is grateful for her contributions and is confident in the organization's strong position moving forward."

During Baxendale's tenure, GRI expanded national relevance, deepened member and senior–level engagement, strengthened research and convening capabilities, reinforcing its role as a constructive, trusted and credible voice on emerging and systemic risk issues.

"GRI is a strong and stable organization, with a clear mission, a committed membership, and excellent momentum," said Sonia Baxendale, President and CEO, GRI. "The organization is well positioned with a clear strategy and strong team, making this the right time for a thoughtful leadership transition and for me personally to step down."

The Board has initiated an external search to identify GRI's next President and Chief Executive Officer. GRI's strategic priorities, programs, and stakeholder engagement will continue uninterrupted.

"I remain deeply committed to supporting GRI's continued success," added Baxendale.

About the Global Risk Institute

The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services (GRI) is Canada's premier organization for risk management thought leadership and actionable insights. Bringing together leaders from industry, government and academia, GRI transforms global risk intelligence into practical strategies that strengthens the resilience of Canada's financial sector. A non-profit public-private partnership, GRI membership includes over 50 organizations from across banking & investment services, insurance, government & regulators, pensions and specialized financing & lending institutions. GRI serves as a critical resource to government and the financial industry, helping to strengthen the stability of the financial ecosystem.

SOURCE GRI

Media contact: Nancy Tibbo, Director, Marketing & Communications, Global Risk Institute, Email: [email protected], Tel: 416-918-7137