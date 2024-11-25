Global RCS leader Dotgo surpasses 10 billion messages milestone

Expects RCS reach to double by 2025, with Apple's recent RCS Integration

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Dotgo, the world's leading platform for Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging, today announced that it has crossed 10 billion RCS messages globally, on its platform in 2024, marking a 5X growth as compared to 2023. This milestone highlights the growing adoption of RCS as a preferred messaging platform for enterprises globally, particularly in markets like India, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, and Africa, where the technology has seen exponential growth over the last year. The milestone further solidifies Dotgo's leadership in the RCS business messaging ecosystem, making it the number one player, by a wide margin, in the space, with partnerships for delivery to 70+ carriers in more than 20 countries.

Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo

This comes at a time when Apple has recently integrated RCS into their iOS ecosystem. The integration has bridged the gap between iPhone and Android users, expanding the global reach of RCS and improving its functionality as a unified messaging solution. With Apple's foray, Dotgo projects RCS' global reach to grow from 1.5 billion to over 3 billion devices, by the end of 2025. As RCS gradually takes over SMS, its consumer adoption is expected to grow, particularly in markets like the U.S., where SMS and iMessage have traditionally been dominant.

Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo, said, "RCS growth is driven by strong penetration and ROI across regions like India, Mexico, and Brazil, with mobile operators and OEMs, including Apple, supporting RCS as a core messaging standard. We expect RCS volumes to surpass traditional SMS volumes in many markets within the next 2–3 years, signaling a major shift within business-to-consumer communication. At Dotgo, we are excited to be enabling mobile carriers, ISVs, aggregators, and resellers to tap into this potential globally, delivering superior engagement through RCS across industries like retail, banking, travel, healthcare, and many more."

According to Juniper Research's latest report, the RCS business messaging traffic is expected to reach 50 billion messages, globally, in 2025 and 200 billion messages by 2029. The study found that RBM will have a significant opportunity for growth in 2026, owing to increased operator support.

Dotgo's RBM Platforms feature the RBM Hub and MaaP, offering a comprehensive RCS Business Messaging solution. The RBM Hub connects to 70+ carriers in 20+ countries, enabling seamless onboarding and traffic routing for aggregators, ISVs, developers, and resellers worldwide. Dotgo MaaP, pre-integrated with Google Jibe, provides industry-leading RCS messaging capabilities, facilitating smooth API access, onboarding and verification across global carriers, ensuring a consistent RCS messaging experience regardless of infrastructure variations.

