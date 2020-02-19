Global Pharmaceutical Company Strengthens End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility with Kinaxis

OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today announced that H. Lundbeck A/S has selected Kinaxis RapidResponse® to strengthen its planning capabilities and improve end-to-end visibility of its supply chain.

Lundbeck selected the Kinaxis RapidResponse platform, unique concurrent planning technique and a suite of applications. Kinaxis, in partnership with Syncronic, a Denmark-based provider of supply chain advisory, design, implementation and integration services, will help to connect Lundbeck's supply chain. The result will be improved visibility and planning capabilities giving everyone in the network access to the same data set and collaboration tools for what-next scenario planning and the ability to see the effect of changes throughout the supply chain immediately.

"We are excited to have earned the trust of Lundbeck to help them manage their supply chain planning," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Working together, we will help Lundbeck better monitor, plan and respond to changes across their supply chain, giving them the agility and speed needed to adapt and make changes in time to make a difference."

From keeping up with regulations to product expiry to integrating mergers and acquisitions, life science supply chains are as about as complex as they come. Kinaxis helps these companies to synchronize their supply chain functions to more effectively manage products on a lot-for-lot basis and use attribute-based planning to incorporate complex planning rules. Additionally, with customizable product expiry monitoring, supply chain teams are alerted when action on inventory is required to maximize customer service and ensure expiry dates are not surpassed, minimizing extra cost.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

