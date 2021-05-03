Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference May 4th, 5th, and 6th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 4th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/2PFBc4a

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

May 4th Agenda:

May 5th Agenda:

May 6th Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, [email protected]