Global Medical Tourism Summit 2025: Pioneering the Future of International Healthcare

February 24-25, 2025 | Amrit Ocean Resort, Florida, USA

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Medical Tourism Association (MTA) is thrilled to announce the Global Medical Tourism Summit, set to take place on February 24-25, 2025, at the luxurious Amrit Ocean Resort in Florida. This exclusive event, an evolution of the esteemed World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress, is poised to redefine the landscape of international healthcare collaboration.

A Convergence of Global Leaders

This summit will gather 200 handpicked industry leaders from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Attendees will engage in high-powered meetings and impactful sessions designed to foster partnerships and secure commercial deals. The event promises unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration among C-level executives, government officials, international insurers, and renowned medical travel experts.

"The Global Medical Tourism Summit 2025 is more than just a conference—it's a catalyst for the future of international healthcare. By bringing together the brightest minds in the industry, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem where innovation, collaboration, and patient-centric solutions thrive. With the launch of 'Better by MTA' in partnership with Mastercard, we are redefining accessibility and trust in medical travel, ensuring that quality healthcare knows no borders," says Jonathan Edelheit, President of the Medical Tourism Association.

Unveiling 'Better by MTA' in Partnership with Mastercard

A highlight of the summit is the introduction of 'Better by MTA,' a transformative platform developed in partnership with Mastercard. This innovative solution aims to modernize the global healthcare experience by bridging medical travelers, insurers, qualified facilitators, and accredited healthcare providers. By providing access to trusted providers, comprehensive education, financing options, and top-tier quality care, 'Better by MTA' is set to revolutionize medical travel.

This conference is proudly put together by the Medical Tourism Association in partnership with Mastercard, Premier Sponsor of this conference, along with Korea Tourism Organization (Platinum sponsor), Global Healthcare Accreditation and Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (Gold Sponsor), SURA (Silver Sponsor), and Memorial Hospitals Group.

As one of the top destinations in medical tourism, South Korea will discuss why it is a frontrunner in medical tourism at the summit.

The Korea Tourism Organization, government agency of South Korea which implements policies and initiatives to foster and develop medical tourism in Korea, will participate alongside leading Korean medical institutions to introduce their innovative healthcare programs and strategies for attracting international medical tourists. In the future, through MTA's new platform, Better By MTA, Americans will be able to book medical tourism packages from trusted Korean medical institutions.

Dynamic Agenda and Esteemed Speakers

The two-day immersive conference will feature dynamic sessions led by renowned industry leaders. Key topics include:

Cross-Border Centers of Excellence: Strategies for building best-in-class medical travel programs.

Strategies for building best-in-class medical travel programs. The Future of Healthcare: Insights from visionary CEOs on innovation and global impact.

Insights from visionary CEOs on innovation and global impact. Revolutionizing Medical Tourism Marketing: Bold strategies to grow your global patient base.

Bold strategies to grow your global patient base. Decoding Referral Paths: Understanding how insurers and networks choose providers in medical travel.

Some of the esteemed speakers in this conference include Shankar Ram, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategy & Partnerships, Healthcare at Mastercard; Dr. Heitham Hassoun, Chief Executive, International at Cedars-Sinai International; Christine Hale, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Clinical Consulting; and Jonathan Edelheit, JD, President and CEO of the Medical Tourism Association.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities

Attendees will benefit from personalized networking facilitated by a dedicated event app, enabling them to:

View the full attendee list and identify key players.

Schedule one-on-one meetings with healthcare leaders and innovators.

Create personalized networking agendas.

Join curated discussions aligned with their interests.

Venue: Amrit Ocean Resort

Set on seven beachfront acres, the Amrit Ocean Resort offers 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms, five dining concepts, and over 103,000 square feet of wellness and spa facilities spanning four floors. This serene environment provides the perfect backdrop for meaningful connections and high-level discussions.

Registration Information

Given the exclusive nature of the summit, spots are limited. Qualified U.S. self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, and benefits consultants may be eligible for complimentary passes valued at $2,000. Interested parties are encouraged to apply promptly to secure their participation.

About the Medical Tourism Association

The Medical Tourism Association is a global non-profit association dedicated to the medical tourism and international patient industry. The MTA collaborates with healthcare providers, governments, insurance companies, employers, and other stakeholders to promote access to transparent, high-quality healthcare.

For more information and to register for the Global Medical Tourism Summit 2025, please visit https://www.medicaltourism.com/conference/global-medical-tourism-summit.

Join us in shaping the future of global healthcare at the Global Medical Tourism Summit 2025.

