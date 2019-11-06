Global Knowledge Provides End-to-End Training Solutions to Microsoft Customers with Addition of Dynamics 365 Training

CARY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT training and professional skills development, is the first to adopt Microsoft's entire Dynamics 365 training catalog, enabling customers to streamline their Microsoft training investment with one provider.

Global Knowledge currently offers 14 Microsoft Dynamics courses and eight certification prep courses, applicable for IT and non-tech professionals. Dynamics 365 training can help end-users leverage the new technologies to make data-driven decisions to increase customer engagement, improve productivity, automate and simplify operations, and increase sales.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is Microsoft's cloud-based business applications platform. It transforms customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) by bringing together disparate data. With this powerful suite of tools, companies that properly train their people will see a faster integration of the technology into their organization and achieve deeper levels of business insights.

Michael Watkins, Global Knowledge's senior vice president, global product innovation, said, "Every business wants to satisfy customers and increase its competitiveness. Microsoft Dynamics 365 combines what a business needs in an ERP solution and a CRM solution to help organizations create greater operational efficiencies by automating processes and enabling workflow engines. It can be seamlessly integrated into common Microsoft tools like Office 365 which shrinks the adoption hurdle. As Microsoft's Global Learning Partner of the Year, we've proven that we help businesses maximize their investments in Microsoft. With Dynamics 365 and the right training from Global Knowledge, organizations can realize dramatic benefits that can move them ahead in the market and help them develop a competitive edge."

Visit globalknowledge.com/dynamics365 to learn more.

Resources:

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional skills solutions. Located in 15 countries, it has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio worldwide, in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network. Established in 1995, Global Knowledge enables the success of more than 230,000 professionals each year.

Global Knowledge is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform and Gold Learning Partner. It was also recognized as the 2019 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year.

SOURCE Global Knowledge

For further information: Robin Greer, VP Communications (located in Belgium), Robin.Greer@globalknowledge.com, +32 (0) 470 76 87 15. Zane Schweer, Director of Marketing Communications (located in the U.S.), Zane.Schweer@globalknowledge.com, +1 (919) 388-1054., http://www.globalknowledge.com

Related Links

http://www.globalknowledge.com

