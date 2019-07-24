Global Innovation Index 2019: Switzerland, Sweden, U.S., Netherlands, U.K. Top Ranking; India Makes Major Gains; Trade Protectionism Poses Risks for Future Innovation

NEW DELHI, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Switzerland is the world's most innovative country followed by Sweden, the United States of America, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, according to the 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII), which also identifies regional leaders India, South Africa, Chile, Israel and Singapore, with China, Viet Nam and Rwanda topping their income groups.

Now in its 12th edition, the GII is a global benchmark that helps policy makers better understand how to stimulate and measure innovative activity, a main driver of economic and social development. The GII 2019 ranks 129 economies based on 80 indicators, from traditional measurements like research and development investments and international patent and trademark applications to newer indicators including mobile-phone app creation and high-tech exports.

The GII 2019 also looks at the economic context. Despite signs of slowing economic growth, innovation continues to blossom, particularly in Asia, but pressures are looming from trade disruptions and protectionism. Sound government planning for innovation is critical for success, the report shows.

"The GII shows us that countries that prioritize innovation in their policies have seen significant increases in their rankings," said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry. "The rise in the GII by economic powerhouses like China and India have transformed the geography of innovation and this reflects deliberate policy action to promote innovation," said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry.

Top 20 in GII 2019 ranking: Switzerland (1), Sweden (2), United States of America (3), The Netherlands (4), United Kingdom (5), Finland (6), Denmark (7), Singapore (8), Germany (9), Israel (10), Republic of Korea (11), Ireland (12), Hong Kong (China) (13), China (14), Japan (15), France (16), Canada (17), Luxemburg (18), Norway (19), Iceland (20).

For the first time, the GII launch was hosted by the Government of India, which uses the GII in creative ways to strengthen its policy framework for innovation at both the national and regional levels.

More: https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/en/articles/2019/article_0008.html

