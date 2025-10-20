Global Initiative Sparks Movement to Take Ocean-Farmed Salmon Off the table, High-Profile Chefs Lead the Charge for a More Sustainable Future

Igniting change: Off the table, a coalition campaign coordinated by WildFish, empowers chefs, restaurants, consumers, and organizations to combat the environmental, social, and health impacts of ocean-farmed salmon--starting by pledging to remove it from their diets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Off the table, a coalition campaign led by WildFish, is mobilizing chefs, restaurants, consumers, and organizations to take ocean-farmed salmon off plates and menus worldwide, replacing it with a vision for a healthier, more sustainable food future.

Ninety-nine percent of Atlantic salmon consumed worldwide is raised in industrial sea cages, a practice that pollutes oceans with approximately one million pounds of waste per farm annually, releases harmful chemicals, and spreads diseases to wild fish populations. This practice is a key contributor to the dramatic decline of wild Atlantic salmon, a threatened species whose global population has declined by seventy percent since the 1970s.

Though marketed as a healthy, sustainable protein, it is estimated that 440 wild fish, ground into feed, are required to produce a single market-size farmed salmon. Raised in stressful sea cages, salmon are treated with pesticides, antibiotics, and peroxide baths to combat lice and disease. Tens of millions die before ever reaching anyone's plate.

Off the table is sparking an urgent conversation about these hidden harms. But this is more than a campaign--it's a solutions-driven effort uniting chefs, consumers, and organizations around a cause that matters. Some of the world's most celebrated chefs, including Alice Waters, Francis Mallmann, Dan Barber, Lisa Ahier, Kerry Heffernan, Gabriela Cámara, Jeremy Charles, Michael Howell, Ignacio Mattos, Riad Nasr, and Alon Shaya, are leading the way by removing ocean-farmed salmon from their menus and using their platforms to advocate for a more ethical, sustainable food system.

"Choosing not to serve ocean-farmed salmon is a simple act of honesty--one that protects marine life and teaches communities where our food comes from matters," said Alice Waters, award-winning chef and food activist.

Through accessible education and bold storytelling, Off the table is equipping consumers with the facts they need to make informed choices and contribute to meaningful change.

"I stopped using farmed salmon in my restaurants in 2013, and since then we have been working to prevent the creation of new farming areas around the world," said world-renowned chef Francis Mallmann.

This campaign brings together a group of influential organizations, including the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Protect Maine, Living Oceans, Patagonia Provisions, LOOP Tackle, and the Global Salmon Farming Resistance, who are deeply invested in protecting the fragile ecosystems that salmon and countless other species depend on. As Michelin-starred establishments are taking ocean-farmed salmon Off the table, everyday restaurants are also joining the cause. Dig Inn, an ingredient-forward national chain, has also taken the pledge to keep ocean-farmed salmon out of its 35 restaurants in the United States.

"The problems with ocean-farmed salmon are well documented," said Michelin-starred chef Dan Barber. "It's a wretched operation, and it doesn't taste very good. We can and should do better for our taste buds and the environment."

Ready to join the movement? Take the pledge today to remove ocean-farmed salmon from your plate and commit to more sustainable choices that uplift our planet. Visit www.offthetable.org to learn more and pledge your support.

About Off the table

Off the table is a coalition campaign coordinated by WildFish, a UK based independent charity campaigning for wild fish populations and the ecosystems upon which they depend. Off the table is dedicated to raising awareness about the environmental harm caused by ocean-based salmon farming. The campaign calls on the hospitality industry and consumers to remove ocean-farmed salmon from menus, advocating for more sustainable and responsible food choices. Through collaboration and education, Off the table aims to inspire a movement toward alternatives that protect marine ecosystems while preserving the joy of gathering around the dining table.

