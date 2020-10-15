Global Infrastructure Partners Announces The Appointment Of Jim Amine As A Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading, independent global infrastructure investor, announced today that Jim Amine will join as a Partner. Mr. Amine joins GIP from Credit Suisse, where he worked for almost 25 years, including a decade as Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets.

Mr. Amine will work closely with GIP Partners Jennifer Powers, Jim Yong Kim, and Jin-Yong Cai to continue to expand GIP's Credit and Emerging Markets franchises.

GIP's Credit business was founded in 2014 and has grown to manage over $3 billion for its investors. GIP Credit provides customized financing solutions and makes debt and non-common equity investments in infrastructure assets and companies through several funds including GIP Spectrum and GIP Capital Solutions ("CAPS"). GIP's Emerging Markets business, founded in 2019, builds on GIP's global equity franchise to invest in infrastructure in select Emerging Market countries.

Jim Amine added, "GIP has built a world class business with a fantastic team which I am thrilled to join. Global infrastructure development is vital, and I am excited to join the GIP team in supporting this critically important mission."

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jim to GIP. His proven history of building market leading businesses will help us take GIP Credit and GIP Emerging Markets to the next level. Working with Jennifer, Jim, Jin-Yong, and the rest of the management team, Jim will bring a tremendous track record, relationships, and his extraordinary focus and energy, to these businesses."

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP's teams are located in 10 offices: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, and Hong Kong. GIP's credit platform ("GIP Credit") provides financing solutions and makes debt and non-common equity investments in infrastructure assets and companies through several funds including GIP Spectrum and GIP Capital Solutions ("CAPS"). For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

