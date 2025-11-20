Global Football Icons Clarence Seedorf, Marcelo, Andrea Pirlo, Miralem Pjanić & Ricardo Kaká, alongside UFC heavyweight Cyril Gane, attend Dubai Watch Week with Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives commanded attention at Dubai Watch Week, as football icons Clarence Seedorf, Marcelo, Andrea Pirlo, Miralem Pjanić and Ricardo Kaká, alongside UFC heavyweight Cyril Gane, visited the brand's exclusive activation space at Dubai Mall's Burj Park.

As official partner of the region's premier luxury event, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives' activation became the undeniable hotspot when these world-class athletes arrived, drawing crowds and creating unprecedented buzz around the ultra-luxury Maldivian development. The star-studded gathering underscored the synergies between the utmost excellence in the sporting world and Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives positioning in the premium real estate and hospitality market.

For Baccarat Hotel & Residences brand loyalists and wider consumers, the activation highlighted compelling regional connections. Just four hours from Dubai, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives offers professionals, families and investors the ideal combination of proximity and paradise-- exclusive home ownership in the Indian Ocean's most exclusive destination, where French heritage meets Maldivian perfection.

Zayan Salih, CEO, MDC Developers: "We are honored to welcome these legends to our space at Dubai Watch Week. Their legacy, professionalism, and global influence reflect the very values that define Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives. Their presence brings a sense of prestige and cultural weight, enriching the narrative of craftsmanship and mastery that defines our brand."

Clarence Seedorf: "It was a pleasure visiting the Baccarat Hotel & Residences stand at Dubai Watch Week. It's a truly distinctive project with a great vision behind it."

ABOUT

Spanning five interconnected islands across more than 125 acres in the South Malé Atoll, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives redefines island luxury just 40 minutes from Velana International Airport. The development features 50 hotel villas and 61 branded private residences, including exclusive private islands.

As the first Baccarat-branded residences in the Indian Ocean, the project carries over 250 years of the Maison's heritage and artistry. Designed by world-renowned partners including 1508 London, HKS, L'Observatoire International, and Marcel Wanders, it embodies timeless sophistication and contemporary craftsmanship.

Managed by Starwood Hotels, the property offers a curated lifestyle of culinary excellence and holistic wellbeing, with seven specialty restaurants led by Michelin-starred chefs, a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center, and an array of sports and leisure facilities. Every detail reflects Baccarat's enduring commitment to the art of living beautifully.

