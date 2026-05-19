Global Fight League Launches Investment Campaign Powered by DealMaker to Build New Fan-Owned MMA League

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - GFL Sports & Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: GFLE) today announced the launch of its public investment campaign for the continued development of the Global Fight League (GFL), a new team-based MMA league. This investment campaign is powered by DealMaker and gives fans and investors the opportunity to own a stake in the next evolution of professional sports leagues.

The offering is open to the public and provides access to preferred stock with investor perks, team merchandise, and access to exclusive team-based experiences.

As a publicly traded company, GFLE has introduced a model that greatly expands access to league and team ownership for both fans and athletes. Future plans include 2026 inaugural season launch, athlete recruitment, and global production infrastructure.

GFL is applying to MMA a franchise model that helped build leagues like the NFL, NBA, and Formula 1. Where existing MMA promotions operate as one-off events for individual fighters, GFL anchors competition to cities and seasons – creating the conditions for deep year-round fan engagement, recurring revenue across tickets, media, sponsorship, and merchandise, and durable franchise value.

"GFL is set up to share ownership with sports fans, MMA fans, and our fighters," said Vince Hesser, Executive Chairman. "The sports industry is fueled by the passion of fans and athletes, and it's time they have an opportunity to join the ownership ranks at scale."

The league is launching in four flagship markets: New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and London, with expansion to 6 cities planned by 2028. GFL's team format gives men and women the opportunity to compete as equal teammates from the very start, a first for the sport.

The company is working with Integrated Sports Media to support a multi-platform distribution strategy across pay-per-view, digital streaming, and international distribution, leveraging established relationships with major platforms including Fubo, DirecTV, DISH Network, TrillerTV, PPV.com, and leading cable providers such as Comcast, Verizon, Spectrum, Cox, and Rogers.

The GFL Athlete Performance and Wellness Council includes former world champions Tyron Woodley, Cat Zingano, Benson Henderson, Héctor Lombard, Jessica Aguilar, Marlon Moraes, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, among others.

The GFL leadership team has experience across the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, World Series of Poker, World Series of Fighting, XFL, ESPN, and PepsiCo. They have also produced more than 100 live MMA events worldwide.

GFL's public capital raise is powered by DealMaker, providing the regulatory, technical, and investor-engagement infrastructure required to support the raise, compliance, and investor relations. Trusted by organizations such as the Green Bay Packers, DealMaker has raised more than $2.3 billion in capital across more than 900 offerings and is accelerating a new model of community-driven sports investment.

To learn more and become an investor, visit: http://invest.mmagfl.com

Media Contact

Joe Favorito

Global Fight League

[email protected]

917-566-8345

Disclaimer

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DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations.

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SOURCE Global Fight League