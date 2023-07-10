Global Diagnostic Reagents Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2030| Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- According to a market study by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Diagnostic Reagents Market By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End-User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030", the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022 to 2030.

Key Players

  • Roche
  • Abbott
  • BD
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • BIOMERIEUX
  • Bio-Rad
  • Euroimmun
  • KHB
  • FosunPharma
  • Leadman
  • Biosino
  • Beijing Jiuqiang
  • Daan Gene
  • InTec
  • Rsbio

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

  • Diagnostic reagents are chemical or biological substances that used to detect the presence of a specific analyte in a sample.
  • Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicines are expected to drive the market.
  • Emergence of novel diagnostic methods is likely to create immense opportunities in the market.
  • The clinical reagents segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the rising demand for point-of-care testing.
  • The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register a robust growth rate, as laboratories highly adopt advanced technologies for the analysis of biological and medical samples.
  • The hospitals segment is projected to hold a large market share, due to the increasing acceptance of advanced diagnostic technologies.
  • North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, owing to the rising demand for accurate point-of-care diagnostic tests and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

Segments Covered

Type

  • Clinical Reagents
  • Analytical Reagents
  • Biochemical Reagents
  • Hematology Reagents
  • Immunoassay Reagents
  • Other

Application

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research Institutions
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic Institutions

Technology

  • ELISA
  • PCR
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Chromatography
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Other

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Clinics
  • Other

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

