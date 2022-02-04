TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Laser Clinics, the world's largest global cosmetic clinics company, celebrates today the opening of its first advanced beauty clinic in Canada, located at Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill, in the Greater Toronto Area. As part of its global business featuring more than 180 clinics in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom, Laser Clinics Canada offers Canadian customers advanced beauty treatments, skincare services and products that help people look and feel their best selves. "We are excited to expand the world's largest brand of advanced beauty and medical aesthetics services into Canada," says George Jeffrey, Managing Director for Laser Clinics Canada. "We are convinced Canadians will appreciate having greater access to more affordable medical-grade, top quality aesthetics treatments that are tailored to their individual needs and desired results."

Founded in Australia in 2008, the company has experienced remarkable growth over the years driven by a slogan of offering 'Beauty tailored to you,' and a commitment to offer advanced beauty treatments and products that are, on the whole, more affordable than others.

Canadian locations will feature the same treatments and products that have proven resoundingly successful in other markets including personalized skincare treatments tailored to specific skin concerns, extensive high-quality cosmetic injectables and long-lasting laser hair removal. Laser Clinics also offers consumers Skinstitut and Dr. Roebucks – two clean and sustainable cosmeceutical skin care products made with Australian botanicals that enhance treatment results. Skinstitut specializes in high-performance cosmeceutical skincare with clinically proven ingredients that are as effective as they are affordable, because its mission is that everyone should experience the confidence that comes from happy, healthy skin. Dr. Roebuck's line is a pioneer in the clean, sustainable skincare movement that delivers maximum results with minimal ingredients, bringing complexions to their healthiest, most radiant state. Now, more than ever, Canadians are feeling ready to invest in themselves as part of their self-care routine.

In addition to the latest technology and innovation, Laser Clinics counts on the expertise and vision of a Medical Advisory Committee that oversees and approves equipment and treatments offered by the Laser Clinics network. The committee is comprised of leading dermatologists and non-surgical aesthetic doctors who meet regularly to review and engage in careful governance of the network's product and service offering while overseeing the quality of the customer experience. Its priority is to ensure client safety always remains first.

"We've curated a treatment menu that was previously available only at a high cost from dermatologists," says Dr. Jonathan Hopkirk, Global Medical Director and head of the company's Medical Advisory Committee. "We have more than 300 experienced doctors, registered nurses, and cosmetic injectable experts who create a tailored treatment program for each and every client."

After months of research, planning and the establishment of a Canadian-based leadership team, Laser Clinics Canada is actively seeking expansion through the same unique 50-50 franchise-corporate co-owned business model that has worked exceedingly well in other markets. The company is now scouting for Laser Clinic co-owners who meet eligibility requirements, have a proven record of leadership and are passionate about helping clients look and feel their best selves. Information on franchising opportunities, including benefits and a video presentation, is available at laserclinics.ca, the brand's Canadian website, also launched this week.

Owned and operated by KKR, a leading New York based private equity firm, Laser Clinics delivered more than three million treatments globally in 2021. The company expects to open more than a dozen clinics in Canada this year.

