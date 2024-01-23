Global Consumer Products Company Selects Kneat

LIMERICK, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with a global Consumer products leader.

While Kneat wins new customers regularly, Kneat formally announces the wins that are considered by management to be strategic due to their potential to deliver license expansion into the future. (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)

Headquartered in Europe with over 35,000 employees and operations in more than 50 countries, this new customer manufactures leading brand-name products trusted by consumers all over the world. The company's goal is to digitize and harmonize their equipment and computer systems validation processes across their North America, European and the Asia-Pacific manufacturing sites. Implementation will begin immediately at lead sites in the UK and the US, with initial go-live expected in Q2 2024.

This is the second global consumer healthcare leader to select Kneat in recent months.

"This win reinforces the suitability of the Kneat platform for companies within the consumer products space, especially those safeguarding trusted and regulated brands," stated Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "As we carry last year's strong momentum of strategic wins into 2024, we look forward to expanding our value within each of these new customers."

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next-generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ EU Annex 11-compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor's own risk.

