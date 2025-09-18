Global Cell Therapy Market Size Expected to Reach $44 Billion as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Rises

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cell therapy refers to a treatment that involves the use of living cells to treat diseases. The cell therapy market has been experiencing significant growth due to the rising awareness about the benefits of cell therapies. They help regenerate damaged tissues and organs. They have the potential to treat a range of conditions, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, urinary issues, spinal cord injuries, joint cartilage damage, immune system weakness, and neurological disorders. Cell therapies target only damaged tissues, reducing the chances of getting damage to other tissues. Numerous cell types are used as part of a therapy or treatment for various illnesses. The demand for cellular therapy is increasing rapidly, contributing to the growth of the market. Transplanting human cells to replace or repair damaged tissue and/or cells is known as cellular therapy (CT). Cell therapies enhance patient outcomes due to their fewer side effects. According to a report from BioSpace the global cell therapy market size was USD 5.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 44.39 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.69% between 2025 and 2034. The growth of the cell therapy market is driven by the increase in investments in research and development and advancements in biotechnology. Healthcare companies active in the markets this week include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY).

The report said: "Major Trends in the Cell Therapy Market Are: Demand for Regenerative Medicine: Patients with untreated illnesses and disorders are rapidly shifting toward regenerative medicine due to its ability to restore the functions of tissues or organs lost due to disease and injuries. Regenerative therapies can be tailored to individual patient needs. This personalization further improves treatment outcomes; Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and CVDs, is rising across the globe, which is a key factor boosting the demand for cell-based therapies. These therapies offer innovative treatment options to manage these conditions and provide long-term benefits. In addition, the rising investments in the development of targeted therapies to treat chronic diseases further contribute to market expansion; Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements significantly boost the growth of the market. Innovations in technologies like gene editing, gene modification, and viral vectors are enhancing the effectiveness of cell therapies. These technologies further accelerate the production of cell therapies and reduce production costs; and Increasing Government Support: Increasing government initiatives to support stem cell research through federal funding is considered particularly important in cell therapy."

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Austrianova Sign Joint Venture, Licensing Agreement to Advance Klotho-Based Therapies - Avant Technologies, Inc. ("Avant" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based corporation, and Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.), a Singapore-based biotechnology leader, today announced the formation of a Joint Venture and License Agreement to establish Klothonova, Inc., a new Nevada corporation focused on pioneering cell-based therapies utilizing encapsulated Klotho-producing cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, Klothonova will leverage Austrianova's proprietary cell-encapsulation technology to develop and commercialize treatments targeting Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, other age-related conditions, and longevity promotion. Austrianova, renowned for its expertise in cell biology, GMP-grade cell products, and encapsulation technologies—backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies—will contribute its intellectual property and "know-how" to the venture. Avant will provide capital, along with additional resources, to support Klothonova's formation and operations.

Klothonova will operate as a 50/50 joint venture, with ownership equally split between Avant and Austrianova. The company will be focusing on developing innovative treatments through the overexpression of the Klotho protein, encapsulated using Austrianova's cutting-edge technology. This exclusive license will enable Klothonova to address critical medical needs and explore longevity-enhancing solutions across global markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Austrianova, whose world-class expertise in cell encapsulation and GMP manufacturing complements our vision for advancing transformative healthcare solutions," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Avant Technologies. "Klothonova represents a significant step toward addressing some of the most pressing medical challenges of our time."

Austrianova's CEO, Brian Salmons, added, "This joint venture with Avant Technologies allows us to combine our proprietary technologies with Avant's resources to accelerate the development of Klotho-based therapies. We are excited about the potential to improve patient outcomes and promote healthier, longer lives."

Klotho is regarded as an "anti-aging" protein, known for its crucial role in modulating aging and supporting diverse physiological functions. Discovered in 1997, it is primarily produced in the kidneys and brain and has been linked to improved cognitive function, cardiovascular health, and kidney function, while also showing potential in combating age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's, cancer, and heart disease. By leveraging Klotho's therapeutic properties through advanced cell encapsulation technology, Klothonova is poised to become a leader in the biotech industry, with a mission to develop and commercialize innovative treatments that enhance quality of life and promote longevity.

Klothonova will prioritize the development of treatments for major indications, with each program independently managed to ensure focused progress. This strategic collaboration positions Klothonova to lead in the rapidly evolving field of cell-based therapeutics. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AVAI/news/

In other recent developments and happenings in the biotech market include:

Renalytix plc recently announced an agreement with Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) to make kidneyintelX.dkd prognostic blood testing more widely available for eligible patients within its US network of healthcare institutions. Eligible patients have type 2 diabetes with chronic kidney disease, impacting nearly 15 million individuals in the US.

Renalytix's kidneyintelX.dkd will be the first test offered in Tempus' portfolio in the chronic kidney disease category, indicated for use as an aid in predicting level of risk (high, moderate, low) for progressive decline in kidney function in type 2 diabetes patients with diagnosed chronic kidney disease stages 1-3b.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, recently announced that a late-breaking oral presentation highlighting the Company's Phase 1 clinical data of its investigational CRISPR/Cas9 in vivo gene editing therapy, CTX310™, targeting angiopoietin-related protein 3 (ANGPTL3) for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic disease, will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, taking place November 7 – 10, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Additionally, the Company will present a poster presentation on CTX340™, its in vivo preclinical program targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) for the treatment of refractory hypertension.

The data in the abstracts and presentations are embargoed until the date and time of presentation. A copy of each presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) recently presented interim data from a global randomized Phase 2 trial (NCT06449209) evaluating pumitamig (also known as BNT327 or BMS986545), an investigational bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 x VEGF-A, plus chemotherapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer ("ES-SCLC"). The data, which are consistent with data presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress ("ELCC") 2025 from a Phase 2 trial conducted in China (NCT05844150), showed encouraging anti-tumor responses with a positive trend in the secondary endpoint progression free survival. Pumitamig plus chemotherapy demonstrated a manageable safety profile with no new safety signals and a low discontinuation rate. The data are being presented today as a late-breaker oral presentation at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer ("WCLC") hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in Barcelona.

"Small cell lung cancer is the most aggressive type of lung cancer with rapid growth, a poor prognosis and 5-year relative survival rate of just 5% in advanced stages.1,2,3 While approximately 60-70% of patients initially respond to current standard of care treatments, most progress within months after treatment signifying an urgent need for new treatment options which improve outcomes," said John V. Heymach, M.D., Lead Investigator and Chair of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "The response rate and early progression free survival we are seeing in this interim analysis are encouraging and merit further investigation in a larger trial to validate pumitamig's potential to offer patients more durable anti-tumor responses relative to current standard of care."

"Every innovation we pursue starts with the needs of patients. These interim data for pumitamig presented today show encouraging signals for our science-driven approach to address two fundamental drivers of small cell lung cancer in one single molecule," said Prof. Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. "Our ultimate goal is to translate science into meaningful survival benefits for many patients by overcoming some of the biggest treatment challenges, not only in small cell lung cancer but also across other difficult-to-treat solid tumors. These interim data for pumitamig represent an important step in the right direction."

