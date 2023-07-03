Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

News provided by

Growth Market Reports

03 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

  • OpSec
  • PhishLabs
  • Red Points
  • Coresearch Inc.
  • Resolver
  • RiskIQ
  • Ruvixx
  • Brand Shield
  • Brandverity
  • Corporation Service Company
  • Hubstream, Inc.
  • LashBack
  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.
  • Authlink

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/147

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/147

Key Takeaways:

  • Brand protection software analyzes and manages detailed information about a company's products and services.
  • Rising adoption in creating brand awareness and growing requirements to protect brands from fraud are expected to drive the market.
  • The on premise software segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it is installed and operated from the company's in-house server, which makes it more secure.
  • The large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, owing to the increasing penetration of multinational companies.
  • The consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the rapid expansion of product industries.
  • North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large managed security service providers.

Get Full Access to 262 Pages Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/147

Segments Covered

Types

  • On Premise
  • On Cloud

Applications

  • Advertising Monitoring
  • Content Protection Intelligence
  • Site Blocking Intelligence
  • Social Media Monitoring
  • Anti-Counterfeiting
  • Market Place Monitoring
  • Others

Solution

  • Domain monitoring
  • Mobile-app monitoring
  • Anti-counterfeit
  • Others

Organization Size

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprise

Industries

  • IT & Telecom
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Energy And Utilities
  • Consumer Goods And Retail
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Others

Region

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Contact:
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

Organization Profile

Growth Market Reports