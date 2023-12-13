GLOBAL BITCOIN ATM LEADER COINFLIP BRINGS 'ORDER DESK' SERVICE TO CANADA TO BOOST SIMPLICITY AND SECURITY FOR OVER-THE-COUNTER CRYPTO PURCHASES

The Digital Service Connects Customers to Complimentary Client Managers to Facilitate One-On-One Guidance and Support Throughout Their Crypto Buying Journey

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, with over 4,500 kiosks worldwide, today announced the official expansion of its Order Desk services to the Canadian market. CoinFlip already has a presence in Canada with over 200 kiosks and has continued to experience significant user growth. The Order Desk offers a seamless experience and represents CoinFlip's commitment to making the global digital economy easily accessible to everyone everywhere.

In 2020, CoinFlip's Order Desk launched in the United States as a small yet ambitious product offering on a mission to deliver a comprehensive experience for crypto purchases. Order Desk provides an easy on-ramp for investors who want to add or increase their exposure to cryptocurrency.

"CoinFlip is committed to creating an accessible on-ramp to the digital economy, customizing services to individual needs," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder. "We're enthusiastic about furthering our mission through the expansion of our Order Desk service, which will provide customers with complimentary access to dedicated Client Managers, delivering personalized guidance and support throughout their crypto buying journey. We're excited to continue supporting Canadians to achieve their financial goals by integrating digital assets into their portfolios."

Each customer is paired with a personal Client Manager based on their experience and crypto knowledge. From there, customers can set up phone calls or video meetings to discuss the market, ask questions and confidently buy and sell cryptocurrencies. All conversations with CoinFlip Client Managers are free of charge, with a single service fee applied when an order is placed through the Order Desk.

"We are thrilled to expand CoinFlip's offerings in Canada with the launch of our Order Desk services," said Anthony Rota, Regional Director of CoinFlip Canada. "Canadians continue to show a growing demand for crypto assets and our industry leading support team is eager to deliver a personalized experience for our customers while also empowering users to participate in the digital economy confidently and safely."

CoinFlip remains a trusted resource for customers showcasing dedication to industry compliance and transparency. The company put an emphasis on customer support and education, doubling down on its human-to-human customer service and Order Desk support team. In doing so, CoinFlip's 2022 revenue exceeded $130 million, and its team is projected to grow by 23% by the end of 2023. Since inception, CoinFlip expanded across 49 U.S. states and eight new markets including Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil, with plans to expand to more countries through 2024. This impressive growth puts CoinFlip on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors around the world.

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,500 kiosks across 49 US states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Order Desk, an over-the-counter service that provides investors with a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

