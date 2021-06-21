Global Atomic Strengthens Operations and Corporate Teams in Preparation for Building the Dasa Project

TORONTO, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today the appointment of four new members to its operations and corporate teams as the Company nears the completion of its Feasibility Study for the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger.

Recent appointments include:

Pierre Hardouin , VP Finance

, VP Finance Ian Moffatt , Project Superintendent, Dasa Project

, Project Superintendent, Becher Raffoul , Information Technology Manager

, Information Technology Manager Jacques Tremblay , P. Eng., Manager, Mining Operations, Dasa Project

Stephen G. Roman, President & CEO of Global Atomic, commented, "Global Atomic is on track to complete the Feasibility Study for the Dasa Project and to begin excavating the mine portal in Q1, 2021. In preparation for mine construction, we have begun to strengthen our on site operating team to ensure a smooth transition into full mine development. With the addition of these talented individuals to fill key roles in the organization, we add significant experience in mining development and operations, project management, risk management and finance."

"Since all business operations in Niger are done in the French language, our team is fully bilingual as well as experienced in West African mining. With a core management team in place, we have begun the recruitment process in Niger to source and hire local talent in order to employ many of the professional uranium miners recently employed at the Cominak mine, which was depleted after almost 50 years of operation."

Pierre Hardouin, MBA, CPA, CMA is a Senior Financial Executive and professional accountant with extensive knowledge in the uranium industry. Most recently Pierre was CFO with Orano Canada Inc. where he held several roles from 2004 to 2021. Pierre brings 25 years of financial and technical experience in uranium mining and other industries which will be a significant asset to Global Atomic's team.

Ian Moffatt is a heavy equipment and operations management specialist with significant experience in logistics, supply, construction and budgeting. Ian was most recently with Harte Gold Corp., where he was responsible for all surface operations during the construction and operation of the new Sugar Zone gold mine in Northern Ontario. Prior to that he worked for Global Atomic establishing the Dasa Project exploration camp as well as managing construction, logistics, health and security functions in Niger. Ian has 22 years of experience with the Canadian Military as a logistics specialist including deployments to Afghanistan, Bosnia, Africa and Central America.

Becher Raffoul is an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") specialist with extensive Information Technology experience including key advisory and leadership roles at Rio Tinto, Siemens SA, BHP Billiton, SNC-Lavalin and CGI Group. Becher has a broad knowledge of many industries including mining and metals as well as manufacturing. He is a seasoned Operations and Project Manager with 33 years of experience focusing on Information Technologies, Data Security and Automation.

Jacques Tremblay, P.Eng. is a mining engineer with over 35 years of project development and mine operations management experience, including 18 years in West Africa. Jacques was most recently with Solutions BF as a mining consultant involved in projects in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali. Previously Jacques was COO for KOMET Resources in Burkina Faso, COO fro ArcelorMittal Mining in Algeria, Project Manager-West Africa for Dumas Contracting and Director Operations-Maintenance for High River Gold in Burkina Faso.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, highgrade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. Final design in support of the Company's Feasibility Study is on-going.

Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a new, state of the art zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

