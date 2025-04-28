Global Atomic Provides Financing Update

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) today provided an update on financing the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger.

Stephen G. Roman, President & CEO of Global Atomic, stated, "I recently returned from my latest trip to Niger, where I witnessed the impressive work of the mining team and the plant construction at the Dasa Project. While in Niger's capital, Niamey, I had excellent meetings with Mines Minister Abarchi and also U.S. Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon both of whom continue to strongly support both Global Atomic and the Dasa Project."

"We are in discussions with a well-known uranium industry group regarding a limited, non-equity investment. I also had productive meetings with a number of Dasa's key Nigerien suppliers of materials and services, including some who have confirmed their interest in investing in the Dasa Project. We are currently progressing these discussions."

"These potential transactions could eliminate the need for a near term equity financing, allowing the Bank and potential JV partner sufficient time to complete their approval processes and commit funds for the completion of the Dasa Project."

"The U.S. Development Bank has confirmed that their internal process to advance the approval of a debt facility for our Dasa Project is proceeding and is expected to occur this quarter. Once approved by the Credit Committee, the Dasa Project loan will then move to the Investment Committee and the Board of Directors for final approval."

"Discussions regarding a minority project level joint venture continued through April, giving us a potential alternative to finance 100% of remaining project development costs. Any joint venture investment would be based on the intrinsic value of the Dasa Project as per the Company's most current Feasibility Study plus investments made by the Company to advance the Project since that date, and not the current value of the Company's shares."

"The Company continues to manage its spending to provide additional time to finalize project financing on terms best suited to the Company and its shareholders, without coming back to the equity market in the near term."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q2, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that can be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

