Global Atomic Provides 2025 Summary and 2026 Outlook

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) today provided a summary of 2025 and its outlook for 2026.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic, stated, "As we close 2025 in Niger, we look back on a year of significant development at Dasa. We benefitted from strong government support. We had high regional excitement about the prosperity that Dasa has been delivering through job creation, the use of local contractors and our community engagement program. Our biggest challenge continued to be financing delays for either a minority JV solution or a debt facility with the U.S. development bank. The bank ended the year with positive news that their approval process for Dasa had moved forward to investment committee review."

"Our primary objective for 2026 is to obtain full funding for Dasa. With funding in place, we intend to accelerate Dasa's development to meet strengthening demand for uranium. We also expect our zinc recycling JV in Türkiye to perform well with dividends payable to the JV partners, Befesa and Global Atomic."

"We wish all our shareholders and families a Happy New Year and all the best for 2026."

Dasa Site Development

The mine was extended both vertically and laterally. Mine development included infrastructure to manage ventilation, electrical, water and particularly safety to support the mining team. The heavily used access ramp has been paved down to the third level adjacent to the footwall of the ore body.

Site preparation for the processing plant has advanced significantly with earthworks complete on the majority of terraces and civil works progressing well across the site. All of this work has been achieved with the use of local contractors under the supervision of our local SOMIDA team.

The Q4 2025 video update on the development of the Dasa Project, including recent meetings with the Niger Government, has been published on Global Atomic's website and YouTube channel.

Turkish Zinc Joint Venture

In 2025, at the JV's zinc recycling plant throughput of Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") from local steel mills and sales of zinc concentrate to smelters have outpaced 2024's performance. Zinc prices have been improving through the year. The result has been the generation of positive cash flow sufficient to retire our new plant debt facility. In December 2025, the JV resumed dividend payments to the JV partners, Befesa and Global Atomic. This zinc recycling business is expected to perform well and continue to pay dividends in 2026.

URANIUM MARKET OUTLOOK

The industry outlook for uranium demand remains strong with an expectation that uranium prices will increase as demand outpaces supply. The pace of new nuclear plant construction together with increased demand for zero emission base load power and new AI applications will drive a significant supply deficit in the global uranium market. The Company's Dasa Project is well positioned to supply yellowcake by 2028 to help fill this anticipated supply gap.

Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported six key trends in nuclear power generation to deliver low-carbon, reliable electricity as more countries aim for net-zero emissions.

Global nuclear capacity doubling by 2050 with potential to reach as high as 992 GW(e).

Currently 416 nuclear reactors are in operation around the world providing 376 GW(e) of capacity.

63 Reactors are under construction, which could add over 66 GW(e) of capacity, demonstrating that many countries are investing in nuclear energy to meet growing electricity needs and zero emission base load power.

More new nuclear plants are being connected to the Grid.

More countries, such as Egypt and Türkiye, are entering the nuclear scene.

Non-electric uses of nuclear energy are growing, including heating and desalination with China and Russia leading in these non-electric applications.

In addition, orders for small modular reactors (SMRs) are increasing and the life of existing reactors are being extended, particularly in the US and Japan. An increasing number of jurisdictions are assessing nuclear power generation.

While uranium trades are primarily made to fulfill long-term contracts, spot pricing is more transparent and used as a leading indicator by many investors. As 2025 ends, we've also seen a rise in the uranium spot price, now back above US$80/lb.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and the date of commissioning is currently estimated as H2 2027. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that may be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

