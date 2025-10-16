Global Atomic Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to Gross Proceeds of C$35 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as sole underwriter and bookrunner, has agreed to increase the gross proceeds of its previously announced "bought deal" public offering (the "Underwritten Offering") from C$20,000,580 to C$35,000,240. Pursuant to the upsized Underwritten Offering, Red Cloud has agreed to purchase for resale 56,452,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.62 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.80 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option", and together with the Underwritten Offering, the "Offering"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time for a period of up to 30 days after and including the Closing Date, to purchase for resale at the Offering Price additional Units equal to up to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Underwritten Offering at the Offering Price to cover over allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of the Company's Dasa Project and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023 (the "Shelf Prospectus"), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Quebec). The Units may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

Copies of the applicable offering documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Delivery of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement will contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 23, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or on such date as agreed upon between the Company and Red Cloud. The closing of the Offering is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the entering into an underwriting agreement among the Company and the Underwriters.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is targeted for H2 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that may be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Offering and the timing in respect thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on sedarplus.ca from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Key contacts: Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO, Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949, Email: [email protected]; Bob Tait, VP, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858, Email: [email protected]