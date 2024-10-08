Global Atomic Announces Public Offering Increased to C$35 Million

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, it has entered into an amended and restated underwriting agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters") to increase the size of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering"). Under the revised Offering, the Company will sell to the Underwriters for resale 29,167,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$35,000,400.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.50 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company for resale up to an additional 4,375,050 Units representing up to 15% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes (the "Over-Allotment Option"). In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be C$40,250,460.

The Offering is being made by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated November 21, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except for Québec.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for development of its Dasa Project located in Niger and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company and the Underwriters do not anticipate any further increase to the aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering. The Offering is scheduled to close on or around October 16, 2024, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the filing of the Prospectus Supplement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Electronic or paper copies of the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement may be obtained upon request to the Company through the contact information below.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO, Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949, Email: [email protected]; Bob Tait, VP Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858, Email: [email protected]