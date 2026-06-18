DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of the Global Assets Trading Fest, a trading competition that will reward participants with a share of a $202,000 USDT prize pool across traditional finance (TradFi) and crypto asset markets.

Global Assets Trading Fest on Bybit Offers $202,000 USDT Prize Pool Across TradFi and Crypto Markets

The event starts now until July 16, 2026. Participants can compete on two separate leaderboards based on their individual trading volume, with each leaderboard offering a prize pool of up to $101,000. The highest-ranked trader on each leaderboard can earn up to $20,000 in USDT.

Global Assets Trading Fest provides traders with opportunities to engage across a broad range of global asset classes available on Bybit, including precious metals, commodities, oil, forex, indices, stocks CFDs and selected crypto real-world asset (RWA) markets.

The competition features two distinct categories. The TradFi Leaderboard will count trading volume generated from eligible traditional finance pairs, including precious metals, commodities, oil, forex, indices and stocks CFDs. The Crypto (Spot & Futures) Leaderboard will count volume from eligible crypto spot and perpetual futures markets. Eligible spot markets include xStocks and RWA trading pairs, while eligible perpetual futures markets include stock, commodity and RWA perpetual contracts. Trading volume from zero-fee pairs will not be included in leaderboard calculations.

To participate, users must register through the event page, complete Identity Verification Level 1 or higher and trade eligible assets during the campaign period. Trading activity from Bybit Trading Bots and Copy Trading strategies will also contribute to leaderboard rankings within their respective categories.

Eligible TradFi instruments include products such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD, alongside commodities, oil, forex, indices and stock CFDs. Eligible crypto spot markets include xStock pairs such as NVDAX/USDT, SPCXX/USDT and TSLAX/USDT, as well as RWA pairs including XAUT/USDT and ONDO/USDT. Eligible crypto futures markets include stock, commodity and RWA perpetual contracts such as NVDAUSDT, SPCXUSDT, XAUTUSDT and ONDOUSDT.

Rewards will be distributed in USDT to winners' Spot Accounts within 20 working days following the conclusion of the event.

The promotion is open to eligible Bybit users who register for the event and trade through Unified Trading Accounts. Institutional users, market makers and affiliates are not eligible to participate. Trading volume generated by subaccounts will be aggregated under the corresponding main account for ranking purposes.

In the event of a tie, the participant who first reaches the tied trading volume will receive the higher ranking. Bybit stated that it reserves the right to disqualify participants found to be engaging in wash trading, market manipulation or other abusive activities.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: Global Assets Trading Fest: Trade US stocks & more to share 202,000 USDT

Disclaimer:

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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