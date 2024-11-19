Global Antimony Shortage Is a Ticking Time Bomb for the U.S. Military

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- With JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon warning Washington that China and Russia are seeking to dismantle the Western world, and "World War III has already begun", access to critical metals that serve as the fuel of America's military has become the most urgent issue of our time. Companies mentioned in this release include: Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), Boeing (NYSE: BA), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU).



Critical metals will determine superpower status and global domination.



China is winning because it controls the bulk of the world's critical metals, from mining to refining. Washington has been slow to discover domestic or friendly resources, at a time when the U.S. Army desperately needs them.



So, when a North American junior miner emerges as the owner of key critical metals properties in Europe and North America that could provide a new supply of one of these critical metals, the Western world sees hope.



The critical metal that is now poised to make or break a global superpower is antimony, and the miner is Military Metals Corp. (MILI.CN; MILIF.QB) - a little-known company that just put itself on the critical metals map through some smart strategic acquisitions.



Antimony (Sb), a critical metalloid, is a key element of the American war machine, essential for communication equipment, night vision goggles, explosives, ammunition, nuclear weapons, submarines, warships, optics, laser sighting and more, according to U.S. Army Major General (retired) James Marks. Not only does China control nearly half of the world's antimony production, but it also cut off antimony exports to the U.S. beginning in September this year.



The U.S. Army is Now Desperate for Antimony



China produces an astonishing ~70% of the world's rare earth minerals and controls nearly 50% of the global antimony supply. While China was pushing ahead at full speed, America was napping instead of discovering and developing new critical metals reserves.



Then, at the height of the trade war, China threatened to restrict the export of some rare earth minerals. It made good on that threat this year, and last: First, with Germanium and Gallium in 2023, and then with antimony in September this year.



Now, the U.S. Army has found itself short on an essential element of its military production line, just as war beckons from Europe to the Middle East. And it will need large amounts of antimony to succeed with a new push to ramp up production of artillery shells at newly launched manufacturing facilities after years of destocking.



Meanwhile, American manufacturers use more than 50 million pounds of antimony each year for fireproofing compounds, batteries, ammunition, electronics, specialty glass, and other products, according to MetalTech.



Now, it's past time for America to stake its claims on critical metals reserves, and Military Metals (MILI.CN; MILIF.QB) is helping to do just that.



New Antimony Resources for the Coming Critical Demand Surge



Military Metals Corp. is on an antimony acquisition binge that's taken it as far away as EU-member Slovakia, Nova Scotia in Canada and most recently in the US.



It's planning to help retell the American antimony story by exploring new and re-developing historical venues that could chip away at China's control over what is essentially a "military metal".



Military Metals Corp. recently announced that it has purchased one of Europe's largest antimony deposits in Slovakia with historical resources. In the heart of Central Europe, it's a promising Soviet-era resource with an initial discovery from the 1950s and prior development in the '80s and '90s. It's already seen two phases of exploration, including drilling and adit excavation.

At the Trojarova Antimony Project, which could turn Slovakia into a European critical minerals hub, Military Metals Corp. says that underground development of this historical resource, funded by the Slovakian government, was shuttered in the 90s "prior to reaching the richest part of the deposit".



Back then, with the Cold War winding down, and antimony already having served its purpose as the hero of World War II, the motivation just wasn't there.



Today, the situation is very different, and EU'S Trojarova project--with a historical resource of over 61,998 tons of antimony worth around $2billion in situ value at today's spot prices—could now become a military kingmaker. But Military Metals Corp. isn't concentrating all of its effects on a single continent: it's also making huge moves back in North America, in Canada's famous WWI antimony mine in Nova Scotia.



Military Metals Corp. is sitting on a recently acquired historical antimony/gold play, the West Gore Antimony Project—one of Canada's biggest past producing antimony mine and a key supplier to the Allied Forces in WWI.



It's an impressive historical resource, with historical drilling results demonstrating over 7 meters of 10.6 gpt gold and 3.4% antimony.

It's not stopping there, however. On October 24th, 2024, the company pounced on another opportunity to further consolidate this territory by signing an LOI to acquire more claims flanking West Gore.



The move to consolidate territory surrounding West Gore—one of the biggest heroes of WWI—is a strategic move that could tie the junior miner directly to North American defense at a time when prices are skyrocketing.



The Antimony Land Rush is a Junior Game



This smart, fast-moving investment strategy could, according to Forbes, be the "latest to generate short-term profits of more than 100% on money invested". Forbes was right, even if it underestimated the returns. Shares in junior mining stocks focused on antimony have surged recently, netting investors up to 800% returns in a very short time.



Australian ASX-listed companies were the first to light up the exchange, with shares in domestic Larvotto Resources Ltd. (LRV) surging over 800% in the past six months. The Australian government has placed antimony on its critical metals list, and Australian traders are calling it an "antimony party". But compared to its closet peer, Perpetua Resources, Military Metals Corp. appears to have quite a lot of room to run, based on resource estimates and current valuation.



Perpetua is currently valued at around $700 million, with ~90,000 tons of antimony. The U.S. government is in the process of providing a $1.86 billion loan to Perpetua to have their Antimony mine in production by 2029.



Military Metals Corp. is valued at only $23 million right now; but its new play in Slovakia is valued at $2 billion in situ of ore at today's Antimony spot prices that keeps climbing every week. And that's only one of its new antimony acquisitions. When you add the potential of West Gore in Nova Scotia, valuations could get even more attractive.



Pricing Power on the Brink of War



Military Metals Corp. CEO Scott Eldridge sees a major antimony supply crunch coming. He's certainly not alone.



"An extreme supply shortage since April has led to the sharpest price rally ever recorded in the antimony market since Fastmarkets started pricing the metal back in the early 1980s," according to the UK's Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA).



"The military uses of Sb [antimony] are now the tail that wags the dog. Everyone needs it for armaments so it is better to hang onto it than sell it," Christopher Ecclestone of London-based Hallgarten & Company recently told the Financial Review, calling it a "sign of the times".



"This will put a real squeeze on the US and European militaries," Ecclestone added.

Germany has essentially been demilitarized, with its own defense ministry estimating it has about 2 days of ammunition if there is a war with Russia, which it expects to happen within the next few years at most. Germany and the EU have mandated 2 million artillery shells to be manufactured by the end of 2025 with a investment of 500,000,000 euros.



Indeed, antimony prices have more than tripled since earlier this year from $12,000 per ton to over $38,000.



Two major wars are already involving enemies and allies on four continents, and World War III is already underway for all intents and purposes, making Military Metals Corp.'s (MILI .CN ; MILIF .QB ) strategic acquisition binge a fast-moving opportunity that continues to expand with every day that China squeezes supply and America is stuck playing catch-up.



