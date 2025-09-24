Global AI In Cybersecurity Market Size Projected to Reach $93 Billion By 2030 Due To Frequent High-Profile Cyberattacks

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, including natural language processing and machine learning, are increasingly used to enhance cybersecurity measures. The AI in cybersecurity industry is expanding due to the seamless integration of AI technologies with existing cybersecurity frameworks. Organizations prefer solutions that complement their current systems, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency. AI enhances endpoint security, network monitoring, and access control, making it indispensable in layered defense strategies. Cloud-based AI solutions provide scalability, enabling small and large enterprises to deploy advanced security tools. These integrations also support compliance with evolving regulations, strengthening trust among stakeholders. As a result, businesses increasingly adopt AI technologies to enhance their overall security posture. A report from Grand View Research projected that the global AI in cybersecurity market size was estimated at USD 25.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 93.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2025 to 2030. The report said: "The increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats drive the market growth. Cybercriminals use advanced techniques, necessitating AI solutions capable of staying ahead of evolving attacks. AI-powered tools analyze vast amounts of data to detect hidden threats and respond swiftly to breaches. Governments and enterprises face mounting pressure to protect critical infrastructure, pushing investments in AI technologies. These solutions are particularly effective in countering ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats. The escalating need for robust defense mechanisms ensures sustained growth in this market segment. Active Companies in the markets this week include iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY).

Grand View Research continued: "Fraud detection and anti-fraud solutions dominate the AI in cybersecurity market due to their critical role in combating financial and identity-related crimes. These tools utilize machine learning to detect unusual transactions, identify fake accounts, and prevent fraudulent activities in real time. Industries such as banking, e-commerce, and insurance heavily invest in these solutions to protect customer data and ensure compliance with regulations. The ability to analyze vast amounts of transactional data and flag anomalies enhances the reliability of these systems. As cybercriminals develop sophisticated techniques, the demand for robust fraud detection mechanisms remains high. This ensures the continued dominance of fraud detection and anti-fraud technologies in the cybersecurity market."

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Celebrates 120 Days on Nasdaq With Institutional Investors, Analyst Coverage, and Cycurion Dividend Driving AI & Digital Expansion - 12 institutions now hold ~4% of IQST shares; Litchfield Hills Research issues $18 price target as IQSTEL accelerates high-margin growth strategy - Key Highlights - IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) continues to deliver strong performance and expand its footprint as a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation:

Diversified Growth – Four strategic business lines: Telecommunications, Fintech , Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity.

– Four strategic business lines: Telecommunications, , Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity. Global Reach – Operations in 20+ countries, with commercial relationships spanning 600+ of the world's largest telecom operators.

– Operations in 20+ countries, with commercial relationships spanning 600+ of the world's largest telecom operators. High-Margin Expansion – A powerful platform to layer in additional services, including AI, fintech , and cybersecurity solutions — highlighted by our partnership with Cycurion.

– A powerful platform to layer in additional services, including AI, , and cybersecurity solutions — highlighted by our partnership with Cycurion. IQSTEL Intelligence Momentum – Our IQSTEL Intelligence division is growing faster than expected. Highlights include the ONAR contract, the Mobility Tech partnership, the Cycurion alliance, plus three more contracts in the sales funnel, expected to close before year-end.

– Our IQSTEL Intelligence division is growing faster than expected. Highlights include the ONAR contract, the Mobility Tech partnership, the Cycurion alliance, plus three more contracts in the sales funnel, expected to close before year-end. Strong Financial Trajectory – On track toward $1 billion in revenue by 2027, with a projected $15M EBITDA run rate in 2026.

– On track toward in revenue by 2027, with a projected EBITDA run rate in 2026. Institutional Confidence – Approximately 12 institutional investors now hold 4% of IQST shares, just 120 days after our Nasdaq uplisting.

– Approximately 12 institutional investors now hold 4% of IQST shares, just 120 days after our Nasdaq uplisting. Research Recognition – Litchfield Hills Research issued a detailed report with an $18 price target: https://shre.ink/te9s

– Litchfield Hills Research issued a detailed report with an price target: https://shre.ink/te9s Momentum in Q2 & Q3 – $35M revenue in July, surpassing a $400M annual run rate five months ahead of schedule. Assets per share stand at $17.41 , outperforming across net equity, gross revenue, margins, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

– revenue in July, surpassing a annual run rate five months ahead of schedule. Assets per share stand at , outperforming across net equity, gross revenue, margins, net income, and adjusted EBITDA. Strategic Alliances – IQSTEL and Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) executed a $1M stock exchange and dividend distribution, with IQSTEL planning to distribute $500,000 in Cycurion Nasdaq shares to its shareholders as part of the partnership: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/iqstel-cycurion-execute-1-million-123000867.html

– IQSTEL and Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) executed a stock exchange and dividend distribution, with IQSTEL planning to distribute in Cycurion Nasdaq shares to its shareholders as part of the partnership: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/iqstel-cycurion-execute-1-million-123000867.html Innovation in AI – Launch of www.IQ2Call.ai, targeting the $750B global market with vertical AI-Telecom integration, including next-gen AI for U.S. healthcare call centers.

– Launch of www.IQ2Call.ai, targeting the global market with vertical AI-Telecom integration, including next-gen AI for U.S. healthcare call centers. Fintech Acceleration – Acquisition of Globetopper ( July 1, 2025 ), forecasted to add $34M revenue and positive EBITDA in H2 2025.

– Acquisition of Globetopper ( ), forecasted to add revenue and positive EBITDA in H2 2025. Balance Sheet Strength – $6.9M debt reduction ( ~$2 per share), reinforcing our equity position.

– debt reduction ( per share), reinforcing our equity position. Revenue Mix – Current revenue stream: 80% telecommunications, 20% fintech , with fintech and AI & Digital services set to accelerate growth.

Watch CEO Leandro Iglesias share his vision for IQSTEL's growth: https://acortar.link/st2ZLb - Dear Shareholders, It has now been 120 days since IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) uplisted to the Nasdaq, and I am pleased to report that our Company continues to deliver strong results while accelerating its expansion as a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation.

Over this short period, we have demonstrated that IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to capture growth across multiple high-value industries. Our four strategic business lines — Telecommunications, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity — give us both diversification and the ability to leverage synergies across our business platform. Today, IQSTEL operates in more than 20 countries and maintains commercial relationships with over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators. This reach is the cornerstone of our ability to layer additional high-margin services, including AI, fintech, and cybersecurity, on top of our global business platform.

Just in the last 120 days, we have actively participated in some of the world's largest telecommunications and fintech industry events. These venues not only reinforce our presence among global leaders but also strengthen our relationships and accelerate opportunities to cross-sell high-margin services to the industry's largest players. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for IQST by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/IQST/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, recently announced a bold step to help shape the future leaders and builders of the Internet with its goal to hire 1,111 interns in 2026. The company will also make available powerful developer tools to students studying at United States universities at no cost for one year. By offering students valuable hands-on experience, the company aims to empower the next generation of technology leaders and innovators with the skills and knowledge needed to create the applications of the future.

As AI takes over more basic tasks, it may be harder for new graduates to land their first jobs. With fewer entry-level roles available, breaking into the workforce now requires more skills and experience than ever before. In roles most exposed to AI, such as software engineering and customer service, employment for workers aged 22 to 25 has declined by up to 13% since late 2022, according to a Stanford study. Internship recruiting platform Handshake has reported a 30% decline in tech-specific internship postings since 2023. Without hiring emerging talent, industries risk a critical shortage of experienced workers in the future.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, recently announced the launch of its latest advertising campaign, developed using a transformative, AI-powered process. The new approach allowed the company to move from concept to final production in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods, fully embracing the new age of advertising that is faster, more intelligent, and significantly more cost-effective.

The campaign, which consists of a ten-part series of ads featuring well known innovators from the past like Benjamin Franklin, Marie Curie and Leonardo da Vinci whose discoveries led to the formation of new industries, was created entirely with AI. The series is currently running across major business media outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes; Fortune and are also on social media platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as part of an extended reach, multi-quarter brand campaign.

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), a leading innovator in AI-driven cybersecurity and IT solutions, recently announced an additional $4.6 million in new contracts to be earned over the next year, building on the previously announced $69 million in contracts, for a total of $73.6 million in AI-powered growth across multiple sectors. Leveraging its proprietary AI-enhanced Cyber Shield / ARx platform, the Company is driving over 15 engagements with contract durations ranging from 1 to 10 years, solidifying its leadership in delivering transformative technology solutions.

With these new contracts launching in September 2025, Cycurion projects the $4.6 million run rate in additional contracts to contribute $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 and an additional $2.5 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, further amplifying the impact of the previously announced $69 million in contracts, driven by its AI-powered innovations.

Iridium Communications Inc., a leading provider of global voice, data, and PNT satellite services, recently announced a new partnership with Deutsche Telekom (DTAG) -Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) intended to deliver global connectivity to their customers through the Iridium NTN DirectSM service. Deutsche Telekom will gain roaming access to Iridium's forthcoming 3GPP standards-based 5G service, providing NB-IoT direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity that will keep customers, and their assets, connected from pole to pole. The two companies will be collaborating to integrate Iridium NTN Direct with Deutsche Telekom's terrestrial global IoT network.

Deutsche Telekom is among the first mobile network operators to begin integrating Iridium NTN Direct with terrestrial infrastructure, positioning it at the forefront of standards-based IoT innovation in areas beyond the reach of traditional mobile networks and competing satellite networks.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated fifty two hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by iQSTEL Inc. a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5526546/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg

SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates