GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") announces that the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") has revoked the failure to file cease trade order which was issued against the Company on May 6, 2024 (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file the documents described below within the time frame prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The following continuous disclosure documents of the Company have now been filed and are available on SEDAR+:

the annual audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2024, and 2025;

annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2024, and 2025;

certifications of the annual filings for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2024, and 2025;

the interim financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, and March 31, 2026;

management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, and March 31, 2026; and

certifications of the interim filings for the periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

With the revocation of the CTO, the Company will continue its business as a mining exploration company and will submit an application for the resumption of trading of its common shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. A further press release will be issued by the Company once a date for resumption has been confirmed.

About Glen Eagle

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a junior producer and an exploration company focused on precious metals in Canada and the Central America area.

Forward Looking Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things the anticipated resumption of trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange and the continuation of the Company's business.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, market and economic conditions, commodity pricing, and regulatory approval of reinstatement and resumption of trading. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Karl Trudeau, President, 1000 Sherbrooke West #2700, Montreal, Quebec, Tel: 819-440-8495, Email: [email protected]