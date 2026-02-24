GlassRatner Announces Sale and Investment Solicitation Process for Pathfinder Energy Ltd. and MCK Energy Inc.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - GlassRatner Restructuring Inc., in its capacity as court-appointed receiver and manager (the "Receiver") of Pathfinder Energy Ltd. and MCK Energy Inc. (together, the "Companies"), is conducting a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") to solicit interest in, and opportunities for, a sale of or investment in, all or part of the Companies' assets and business operations. The Companies' property consists of power generation assets and data centre infrastructure.

Upon the execution of a non-disclosure agreement, interested parties will be granted access to a virtual data room containing relevant information regarding the Companies' assets, business operations and the SISP.

Phase 1 non-binding letters of intent must be received on or before 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on March 20, 2026. Phase 2 binding offers must be received on or before 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on April 30, 2026.

To obtain further information relevant to the SISP, please visit the Receiver's website at https://glassratner.ca/engagements/pathfinder-energy-ltd-and-mck-energy-inc/

DATED AT Calgary, Alberta, this 24th day of February 2026.

GLASSRATNER RESTRUCTURING INC.

202 – 6 Avenue SW, Suite 640

Calgary AB, T2P 2R9

Tel: 1.855.775.8777

Fax: 437.561.7080

glassratner.ca

For additional information, please contact Cameron Browning at (403) 969-3720 or by email at [email protected].