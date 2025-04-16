GLASSHOUSE SYSTEMS NAMED WINNER OF IBM PARTNER PLUS AWARD IN HYBRID BY DESIGN CATEGORY (NORTH AMERICA)

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - GlassHouse Systems today announced it was the North American winner of the 2025 IBM Partner Plus Award in the "Hybrid by Design" category for North America.

The award was presented to GlassHouse Systems for an outstanding hybrid cloud project delivery, which included advisory work and a significant transformation of a large automotive retail client's environment from on-premises to IBM's industry-leading IBM Power Virtual Server on IBM Cloud, with integrated access to AWS for additional functionalities. In four months, GHS, IBM, and the client were able to speed up new store provisioning from weeks to minutes while increasing resiliency and driving down costs by an estimated 40%. For more information on how we use hybrid cloud infrastructure, visit www.ghsystems.com/hybrid-cloud-infrastructure.

"This award reflects our commitment and strong belief in the value that IBM's Hybrid Cloud solution offers to customers who run critical applications and workloads on Power (AIX/IBM i) environments. GlassHouse Systems has heavily invested in developing a unique set of expertise to deliver creative hybrid-based solutions that preserve investments, reduce costs, and support our clients' growth and modernization plans. I'm proud that we continue to make IBM's best technologies even better for our customers," said Alex Talmor, President of GlassHouse Systems. For more information on our cloud services, visit www.ghsystems.com/cloud-services.

The IBM Partner Plus Awards celebrate business partners in the IBM Ecosystem who advance businesses, reshape industries and create positive impact through partnership. Entries were anonymized and judged on Expertise, Partnership, Impact, Innovation, and Storytelling. Award winners were selected from hundreds of submissions across six categories.

As a winner in North America, GlassHouse Systems has also been named a finalist for the global awards, winners of which will be announced at IBM Partner Plus Day on May 5, 2025 during Think 2025 in Boston. For more information on the IBM Partner Plus Awards, including a list of the geography winners across all six categories, visit https://www.ibm.com/partnerplus/awards.

Partners eligible to win an award are part of IBM Partner Plus, a program designed to help deepen partners' technical expertise, accelerate time to market and win with clients with AI and hybrid cloud. For more information on IBM Partner Plus, please visit www.ibm.com/partnerplus.

About GlassHouse Systems

For over 32 years, GlassHouse Systems (GHS) has been delivering transformative digital and security technologies that power the world's most innovative companies. Our teams address the entire breadth of technology needs, from strategy and design to managing secure operations on-premises and in the cloud. To achieve this, we draw upon our deep in-house expertise and strategic partnerships and deliver creative technical deployments that help chart new strategies for our clients' growing digital resiliency needs. For more information about our services, visit www.ghsystems.com.

